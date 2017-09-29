Senator praises Trump pullout of staff in Cuba

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, Sept. 29, about the U.S. policy on Cuba (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:00 p.m.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., praised Trump administration officials’ decision to withdraw diplomatic staff from the U.S. embassy in Havana, after the Cuban government failed to ensure it could protect them.

Menendez, the son of Cuban immigrants, said “Cuba remains as repressive today as ever” and the U.S. shouldn’t let Havana’s “disregard for basic human security” affect Americans serving abroad.

Menendez has spoken against efforts to improve relations with Cuba. He praised President Donald Trump’s rollback of former President Barack Obama’s plan to re-establish diplomatic relations.

The senator said the U.S. should never have been in a position where it had to trust Cuba’s “authoritarian and deceitful regime.”

1:25 p.m.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the State Department’s decision to withdraw embassy staff from Havana demonstrates just how “untrustworthy and malicious” the Cuban government is.

Cotton also criticized former President Obama for seeking to normalize ties between the two former Cold War rivals. The United States and Cuba reopened embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015 after a half-century of estrangement.

Cotton said it was “foolish of Obama to open his arms to such a brutal, Marxist regime.”

U.S. diplomats in Havana have suffered hearing loss and speech problems in a series of mysterious “sonic” attacks.

Cotton said the Trump administration should expel accredited Cuban diplomats from the United States.

12:30 p.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said only emergency personnel will continue working at the U.S. embassy in Havana until Cuba can ensure the U.S. that its diplomats are safe.

Tillerson said in a statement that the decision to pull out roughly 60 percent of the embassy staff was “to ensure the safety of our personnel.”

He said the U.S. would continue to have diplomatic relations with Cuba that advance U.S. interests and national security. Tillerson said the U.S. will also continue cooperating with Cuba on the investigation.

The secretary said there were no reports of private American citizens being affected by the attacks. But he said because the U.S. doesn’t know the cause or source of the attacks, it can’t advise people on how to protect themselves.

12:20 p.m.

The United States has issued an official travel warning urging American citizens not to visit Cuba.

The State Department’s warning said a number of U.S. Embassy workers in Havana were targeted in “specific attacks.” The warning noted attacks occurred in residences and hotels that Americans frequently visit. The State Department said it believes U.S. citizens may be at risk if they visit, even if they aren’t diplomats.

The travel warning listed symptoms experienced by those affected by the attacks which include hearing loss, cognitive issues, trouble sleeping, fatigue, headache, dizziness, and ear complaints.

The U.S. warns citizens the government will have limited ability to help them if they travel to Cuba.

9:30 a.m.

Senior U.S. officials said the United States was pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba.

The officials said the U.S. was ordering all nonessential staff in the embassy in Havana to leave, along with all family members.

The officials said the U.S. was halting visa processing in Cuba indefinitely.