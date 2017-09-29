Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: Sept. 29

0
By on · News


UNDATED (AP) Friday, Sept. 29, is the 272nd day of 2017. There are 93 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On September 29, 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)
  • On this date:
    • In 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
    • In 1829, London’s reorganized police force, which became known as Scotland Yard, went on duty.
    • In 1902, William Topaz McGonagall, affectionately considered Britain’s possibly worst-ever poet, died in Edinburgh, Scotland.
    • In 1910, the National Urban League had its beginnings in New York as The Committee on Urban Conditions Among Negroes.
    • In 1938, British, French, German, and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
    • In 1943, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.
    • In 1957, the San Francisco-bound New York Giants played their last game at the Polo Grounds, losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-1.
    • Also in 1957, the Brooklyn Dodgers played their last game before moving to Los Angeles, losing to the Phillies 2-1 in Philadelphia.
    • In 1967, author Carson McCullers died in Nyack, New York, at age 50.
    • In 1977, the Billy Joel album The Stranger was released by Columbia Records.
    • In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
    • In 1987, Henry Ford II, longtime chairman of Ford Motor Co., died in Detroit at age 70.
    • In 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.
  • Ten years ago:
    • President George W. Bush signed a bill to prevent a government shutdown, but lambasted Democrats controlling Congress for sending him the stopgap measure while they continued to work on more than a dozen spending bills funding the day-to-day operations of 15 Cabinet departments.
    • Actress Lois Maxwell, who starred as Miss Moneypenny in 14 James Bond movies, died in Fremantle, Australia, at age 80.
  • Five years ago:
    • Omar Khadr, the last Western detainee held at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, returned to Canada after a decade in custody.
    • Former New York Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger died at the age of 86.
  • One year ago:
    • A New Jersey Transit commuter train slammed into the Hoboken station, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others.
  • Birthdays:
    • Conductor Richard Bonynge is 87.
    • Writer-director Robert Benton is 85.
    • Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 82.
    • Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 78.
    • Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 75.
    • Actor Ian McShane is 75.
    • Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 75.
    • Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 74.
    • Television-film composer Mike Post is 73.
    • Actress Patricia Hodge is 71.
    • TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 69.
    • Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 69.
    • Rock singer-musician Mike Pinera is 69.
    • Country singer Alvin Crow is 67.
    • Actor Drake Hogestyn is 64.
    • Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 61.
    • Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 61.
    • Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 60.
    • Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 59.
    • Jazz pianist David Kikoski is 56.
    • Actor Roger Bart is 55.
    • Singer-musician Les Claypool is 54.
    • Actress Jill Whelan is 51.
    • Actor Ben Miles is 51.
    • Actor Luke Goss is 49.
    • Rock musician Brad Smith (Blind Melon) is 49.
    • Actress Erika Eleniak is 48.
    • Rhythm-and-blues singer Devante Swing (Jodeci) is 48.
    • Country singer Brad Cotter (TV: Nashville Star) is 47.
    • Actress Emily Lloyd is 47.
    • Actress Natasha Gregson Wagner is 47.
    • Actress Rachel Cronin is 46.
    • Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 44.
    • Actor Alexis Cruz is 43.
    • Actor Zachary Levi is 37.
    • Actress Chrissy Metz (TV: This Is Us) is 37.
    • Actress Kelly McCreary (TV: Grey’s Anatomy) is 36.
    • Country singer Katie McNeill (3 of Hearts) is 35.
    • Jazz pianist Carolina Calvache is 32.
    • Rock musician Josh Farro is 30.
    • Actor Doug Brochu is 27.
    • Singer Phillip Phillips is 27.
    • Actress Clara Mamet is 23.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “Justice cannot be for one side alone, but must be for both.” — Eleanor Roosevelt, American first lady (1884-1962).
Share.

Related Posts