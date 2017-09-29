Today in History: Sept. 29

UNDATED (AP) Friday, Sept. 29, is the 272nd day of 2017. There are 93 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On September 29, 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)
- On this date:
- In 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
- In 1829, London’s reorganized police force, which became known as Scotland Yard, went on duty.
- In 1902, William Topaz McGonagall, affectionately considered Britain’s possibly worst-ever poet, died in Edinburgh, Scotland.
- In 1910, the National Urban League had its beginnings in New York as The Committee on Urban Conditions Among Negroes.
- In 1938, British, French, German, and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
- In 1943, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.
- In 1957, the San Francisco-bound New York Giants played their last game at the Polo Grounds, losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-1.
- Also in 1957, the Brooklyn Dodgers played their last game before moving to Los Angeles, losing to the Phillies 2-1 in Philadelphia.
- In 1967, author Carson McCullers died in Nyack, New York, at age 50.
- In 1977, the Billy Joel album The Stranger was released by Columbia Records.
- In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
- In 1987, Henry Ford II, longtime chairman of Ford Motor Co., died in Detroit at age 70.
- In 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.
- Ten years ago:
- President George W. Bush signed a bill to prevent a government shutdown, but lambasted Democrats controlling Congress for sending him the stopgap measure while they continued to work on more than a dozen spending bills funding the day-to-day operations of 15 Cabinet departments.
- Actress Lois Maxwell, who starred as Miss Moneypenny in 14 James Bond movies, died in Fremantle, Australia, at age 80.
- Five years ago:
- Omar Khadr, the last Western detainee held at the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, returned to Canada after a decade in custody.
- Former New York Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger died at the age of 86.
- One year ago:
- A New Jersey Transit commuter train slammed into the Hoboken station, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others.
- Birthdays:
- Conductor Richard Bonynge is 87.
- Writer-director Robert Benton is 85.
- Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 82.
- Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 78.
- Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 75.
- Actor Ian McShane is 75.
- Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 75.
- Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 74.
- Television-film composer Mike Post is 73.
- Actress Patricia Hodge is 71.
- TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 69.
- Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 69.
- Rock singer-musician Mike Pinera is 69.
- Country singer Alvin Crow is 67.
- Actor Drake Hogestyn is 64.
- Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 61.
- Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 61.
- Comedian-actor Andrew “Dice” Clay is 60.
- Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 59.
- Jazz pianist David Kikoski is 56.
- Actor Roger Bart is 55.
- Singer-musician Les Claypool is 54.
- Actress Jill Whelan is 51.
- Actor Ben Miles is 51.
- Actor Luke Goss is 49.
- Rock musician Brad Smith (Blind Melon) is 49.
- Actress Erika Eleniak is 48.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Devante Swing (Jodeci) is 48.
- Country singer Brad Cotter (TV: Nashville Star) is 47.
- Actress Emily Lloyd is 47.
- Actress Natasha Gregson Wagner is 47.
- Actress Rachel Cronin is 46.
- Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 44.
- Actor Alexis Cruz is 43.
- Actor Zachary Levi is 37.
- Actress Chrissy Metz (TV: This Is Us) is 37.
- Actress Kelly McCreary (TV: Grey’s Anatomy) is 36.
- Country singer Katie McNeill (3 of Hearts) is 35.
- Jazz pianist Carolina Calvache is 32.
- Rock musician Josh Farro is 30.
- Actor Doug Brochu is 27.
- Singer Phillip Phillips is 27.
- Actress Clara Mamet is 23.
- Thought for the day:
- “Justice cannot be for one side alone, but must be for both.” — Eleanor Roosevelt, American first lady (1884-1962).