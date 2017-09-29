Trump: ‘Big decisions’ to be made on cost of rebuilding PR

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump defended his response to Puerto Rico’s hurricane destruction on Friday, Sept. 29, and said “big decisions” were coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

Trump quoted praise from Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rossello, who said the president and the Trump administration had “delivered” for the U.S. territory.

“The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!” Trump tweeted.

His messages on Twitter came after people on the island said help was scarce and disorganized, and food supplies were dwindling in some remote towns after Hurricane Maria.

Trump is expected to survey the damage on the island on Tuesday.