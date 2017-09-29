Trump says he may decide Friday on health chief

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, Sept. 29, about Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s travel on charter flights and that by other members of the Trump Cabinet (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump said he would soon have a decision on the fate of his embattled health secretary.

HHS Secretary Price has been dogged by criticism over a pattern of booking costly charter flights for official travel.

The president said he would be “announcing something in the pretty near future.” Trump said Price had not offered to resign.

Price is a “good man,” Trump added, but he’s “not happy” over the travel flap.

“I don’t like the optics,” he told reporters as he left the White House for the weekend.

2:35 p.m.

The Environmental Protection Agency said four flights on noncommercial aircraft taken by Administrator Scott Pruitt were preapproved by ethics lawyers.

Documents show Pruitt and his staff chartered a private plane for an Aug. 4 trip from Denver to Durango, Colorado, to visit the Gold King Mine, which was the site of a spill last year. The administrator also took three flights on government-owned planes to New York, North Dakota, and a roundtrip between airports in Pruitt’s native Oklahoma.

Letters released by EPA show the flights cost a total of $58,000 and were approved by the agency’s general counsel’s office.

EPA’s inspector general opened an inquiry in August into Pruitt’s frequent taxpayer-funded travel on commercial planes. The Associated Press reported in early 2017 that Pruitt often spends weekends at his Tulsa home.

12:20 p.m.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he’s taken three charter flights since March, including a late-night trip in June costing more than $12,000 from Las Vegas to his home state of Montana.

Zinke said no commercial flight was available at the time he planned to speak to Western governors.

Zinke said he also traveled by private plane in Alaska in May and the U.S. Virgin Islands in March. Zinke wanted to expand energy prodcution in Alaska, while the Interior Department oversees the three U.S. Virgin Islands.

Zinke said he also went on a military flight with the agriculture secretary to see wildfires in Montana. Zinke said his travel was approved in advance by Interior’s ethics officials.

He said he works to “make sure I am above the law and I follow the law.”

12:01 p.m.

The secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs said information about his official travel will be posted on the department’s website.

Secretary David Shulkin said he has not used private aircraft for official business, but has taken six trips on military aircraft.

The trip details will include the type of aircraft, members of the traveling party, and information about the events he was attending.

11:50 a.m.

President Trump has been telling associates that health secretary Price has become a distraction, undermining his “Drain the Swamp” campaign promise.

Price’s public regrets and promise of a partial repayment don’t seem to have calmed the furor.

Two people familiar with Trump’s private discussions but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press the president was deeply frustrated.

Trump has told people close to him that he believes Price’s run of bad headlines has stepped on the launch of his tax overhaul plan.

3:40 a.m.

Price said he was paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights taken for government business.

Price promised to fly commercial from now on.

The embattled secretary expressed regret for raising concerns about his handling of taxpayer dollars. But he hasn’t addressed the matter of the cost for others who flew with him, an added expense that could amount to several hundred thousand dollars.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee launched a wide-ranging investigation into travel by Price as well as other Trump political appointees.