Nevada governor: ‘We’re angry, we’re grieving’

LAS VEGAS (AP) Developments on Monday, Oct. 2, about shootings in Las Vegas at a country music concert (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

9:10 a.m.

Authorities said a woman who was a companion of the Las Vegas shooter is considered a person of interest and is out of the country.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo didn’t release further details about the woman but said authorities would try to speak with her when she got back to the United States.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting that killed 58 people at an outdoor country music concert but said they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone.

He killed himself after carrying out the deadliest mas shooting in U.S. history.

9:00 a.m.

Authorities in Nevada praised the response to a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert by police and health care workers.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said at a news conference he visited some of the victims in the hospital and that, “We’re angry, we’re grieving, we’re confused, people are hurting.”

Sandoval called the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others Sunday night a cowardly, despicable act.

He and other local officials praised first responders, saying they saved scores of lives.

8:50 a.m.

The FBI said the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

The announcement from Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse at a news conference came after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack without providing evidence.

The extremist group claimed that the shooter was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago. The group made exaggerated or false claims in the past.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting but said they believe Paddock acted alone.

11:02 a.m.

President Donald Trump said he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Trump said the nation must stay unified. He said that although some “feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will.”

10: 54 a.m.

President Trump called the shooting “an act of pure evil.”

Trump said the nation was joined together in sadness, shock and grief.

Trump tweeted his “warmest condolences and sympathies.”

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

6:55 a.m.

Las Vegas authorities called for blood donations and setting up a hotline to report missing people in the wake of the shooting.

Las Vegas police said they will take time to identify all of the injured and dead in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The number to report missing people is (866) 535-5654. Police also opened a “family reunification center” for people to find loved ones at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Building B.

Las Vegas police said anyone who wants to help can give blood at one of two locations in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson.

6:30 a.m.

Paddock’s brother said he was “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting.

In a brief interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Eric Paddock said he couldn’t understand what happened. He also said he made a statement to police.

6:30 a.m.

Pope Francis called the Las Vegas shooting a “senseless tragedy” and was assuring victims of his prayers.

The Vatican secretary of state sent a telegram of condolences to the bishop of Las Vegas, saying the pope was “deeply saddened” to learn of the shooting.

The telegram said Francis praised the efforts of police and emergency crews.

In the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others.

5:55 a.m.

A U.S. Homeland Security Department official said there was no “specific credible threat” involving other public venues in the U.S. after the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 50 people.

The gunman, identified by police as Stephen Paddock died at the scene.

In Washington, Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan tweeted the department had “no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving other public venues in the country.”

5:45 a.m.

Heavily armed police searched the shooter’s Nevada retirement-community home.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said police surrounded and entered the single-family home where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock lived with 62-year-old Marilou Danley.

He said Danley was not at the house and police saw “no movement” inside before serving a search warrant at the one-story, three-bedroom home in the Sun City Mesquite retirement community, about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.

Tanner said detectives from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas were at the scene in the resort community of Mesquite, located near the Arizona state line.

5:20 a.m.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said two of its off-duty members were shot during the attack at a Las Vegas concert.

Authorities said both were taken to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

5:15 a.m.

Las Vegas police said they determined that a woman they were seeking was no longer considered a person of interest” in the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe Danley was involved.

Police initially said they were seeking the woman who may have been the roommate of the shooter.

4:40 a.m.

Authorities said the on-duty police officer who was wounded at the deadly Las Vegas concert attack was out of surgery and in stable condition.

4:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump extended condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet, Trump offered “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely.”

1:55 a.m.

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media and said he and his crew were safe after the shooting.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”

1:00 a.m.

Some flights have resumed at the Las Vegas airport after all planes were temporarily grounded due to the deadly shooting on the Strip.

McCarran International Airport said limited flight activity has resumed.

11:00 p.m.

Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after the shooting.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital took in “several” people with gunshot wounds. She didn’t have any other immediate information.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to incident.

Witnesses said country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire rang out.

No further information was immediately known.