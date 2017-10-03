Nobel winner says prize ‘a win for human race’



STOCKHOLM (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Oct. 3, about the Nobel Physics Prize (all times Central European Time).

1:30 p.m.

Kip Thorne, one of three scientists sharing this year’s Nobel Physics Prize for their discovery in gravitational waves, said the award is “a win for the human race as a whole.”

“These gravitational waves will be powerful ways for the human race to explore the universe — not for the next few years or decades but for the next few centuries,” Thorne, of the California Institute of Technology, told The Associated Press.

Thorne shared the award with Rainer Weiss of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Barry Barish, also of CalTech for their observation of faint ripples flying through the universe called gravitational waves. The waves were first predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago, but Einstein was convinced they could never be measured.

Thorne said he was a “little disappointed” that thousands other scientists who have worked on the project did not get to share the prize, adding: “Nevertheless I’m tremendously pleased to accept this” on their behalf.

1:20 p.m.

Clifford Will, a gravitational-wave expert at the University of Florida, said it was “fabulous” that the Nobel Physics Prize went to three scientists for their discovery in gravitational waves.

Observing gravitational waves is important because they offer a new way to observe the universe, beyond light and particles, Will said. When two black holes merge, for example, they don’t give off observable light. But with gravitational waves, “you can see these events.” Or rather, hear them, since they are detected as if they were chirping sounds.

Will said that in the merger of the two black holes that triggered the prize-winning detection, the event gave off more energy in the last two-tenths of a second than all the stars in the visible universe combined emitted during the same period. But on Earth, that was “very difficult to detect” and required extremely precise instrumentation, he said.

“There’s a very loud future for gravitational waves,” he said. The next detections might come from the merger of two ultra-dense neutron stars, or a neutron star colliding with a black hole, he said.

1:00 p.m.

Barry Barish said he had set an alarm in anticipation of a call from the Nobel team — though when it did come it beat his alarm.

Barish, speaking by phone from Santa Monica, California, said he and his colleagues knew there was a good chance they would get recognized by the Nobel team. The call came at 2:41 a.m., beating his own alarm by 4 minutes.

“There was some anticipation. But, the Swedish Academy is so secretive,” he told The Associated Press.

He added the announcement was “a win for Einstein, and a very big one.”

11:55 a.m.

The Nobel Physics Prize 2017 was awarded to the three scientists for their discoveries in gravitational waves.

The German-born Weiss was awarded half of the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize amount and Thorne and Barish will split the other half.