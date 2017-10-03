Trump signals critics of hurricane response will not cow him

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Monday, Oct. 2, about President Donald Trump and Puerto Rico (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

6:30 p.m.

Two Democratic senators said the Trump administration still has not done enough to help the people of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies were working hard, but “what’s required is leadership at the top, and that’s what’s been lacking.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said thousands of people in Puerto Rico “have no food, no water, no power, no communications, and the (federal) government is not responding with the urgency that’s needed.”

Blumenthal said Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands need at least $10 billion to $15 billion to begin to recover, but said FEMA has not offered specific numbers for what money is needed or how it would be spent.

5:15 p.m.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long flew to San Juan and traveled to a hard-hit area in the island’s interior.

He said a lot of good progress was being made.

Long told reporters he saw rush-hour traffic including fuel and water trucks and workers cutting grass along roadways cleared of debris. He said many grocery stores and fast-food restaurants were open.

Long praised the efforts of more than 13,000 federal staff in the stricken U.S. territory.

Still, 95 percent of electricity customers were without power, including some hospitals. Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite of the Army Corps of Engineers said it may take up to 10 months to restore service to some remote areas.

1:10 p.m.

President Trump said the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands was probably going to meet him in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico because Maria’s center passed near or over St. Croix, leaving the island badly damaged.

Trump spoke a day ahead of his visit to Puerto Rico, where he said he would meet with first responders and some of the 3.4 million residents struggling to recover from Maria.

The storm walloped Puerto Rico beginning Sept. 20, leaving the island without power and short of food and water. Trump has taken heat from critics who said his response was too slow.

4:10 a.m.

President Trump signaled he would not be cowed by critics of his response to Maria while he attended a high-profile golf tournament on Sunday and claimed administration relief efforts on Puerto Rico were going well.

Trump scoffed at “politically motivated ingrates” who question his administration’s commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after the pulverizing storm, assuring Americans there had been “tremendous progress.”

The remarks demonstrated Trump’s defiance in the face of charges that he has been distracted and his administration slow to respond to the U.S. territory’s struggle to restore power and basic services in the two weeks after the storm. Neither those charges, nor his past criticism of his predecessor for golfing during a crisis, kept him from attending The Presidents Cup.