Toys R Us files for Chapter 11 reorganization

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.

A statement by a company official late Monday, Sept. 19, said it voluntarily is seeking relief in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond — and that its Canadian subsidiary was seeking similar protection through a Canadian court.

Toys R Us officials said court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth. They said separate operations outside the U.S. and Canada, including more than 250 licensed stores and a joint venture partnership in Asia, were not part of the filings.

Officials emphasized its approximately 1,600 locations will remain open, that they will continue to work with suppliers and sell merchandise.