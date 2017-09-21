Prime minister says at least 15 dead in Dominica



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) Updates on Thursday, Sept. 21, about Hurricane Maria (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:55 p.m.

The prime minister of Dominica said more than 15 people are dead and 20 remain missing after Hurricane Maria’s direct hit on the Caribbean island.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit cried as he spoke to a reporter on the nearby island of Antigua.

He said more than 15 people died due to the storm and that it was a miracle that the death toll was not in the hundreds.

The center of the Category 4 storm hit Dominica with massive force late Monday night and early Tuesday, destroying hundreds of homes and cutting off the mountainous island’s communication systems and shutting its airport.

“[Dominica] is going to need all the help the world has to offer.” Skerrit said

11:35 a.m.

People in Puerto Rico were slowly digging out from Hurricane Maria.

Many streets were blocked by downed trees and power lines. In some places, the roads are impassable because of floodwaters and people are getting around on rafts and kayaks. But there were also signs of life.

People were removing their storm shutters. Lines were forming at the few restaurants that have generator power. They were a mix of tourist and locals as well as families with small children. Crews were visible throughout the island clearing debris and assessing damage.

11:15 a.m.

Forecasters said a severe flood threat is continuing across Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria’s outer rain bands pelt the island.

Senior Hurricane Specialist Mike Brennan at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said rains are expected to dump at least 4-8 inches of additional rain and up to 35 inches in isolated spots on the island.

“We’re still seeing heavy rainfall occurring over Puerto Rico and that will exacerbate the flash flooding,” Brennan posted Thursday on social media from the Miami-based center.

He warned Puerto Rico residents who are venturing out after the storm to avoid areas near already flood-swollen rivers and not to attempt to cross flooded highways and roads on foot or in vehicles because of the threat to personal safety.

Forecasters said the ongoing rains also raise the risk of life-threatening mudslides.

10:25 a.m.



President Donald Trump provided an update on the U.S. response to a series of massive hurricanes.

The president said in a meeting with the president of Ukraine that Texas and Florida are emerging from the hurricanes but said Puerto Rico was “absolutely obliterated” and the U.S. Virgin Islands were “flattened.”

Trump said Puerto Rico was in “tough shape” after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria and noted that the “electrical grid is destroyed.” The storm knocked out electricity to the entire island.

But he said FEMA and other emergency responders are helping the islands and the southern U.S. states recover.

The president told reporters that he would visit Puerto Rico.

9:35 a.m.

Dominica Tourism Minister Robert Tonge is describing his badly damaged country three days after Hurricane Maria made landfall in the eastern Caribbean island.

An update from Tonge indicated that the capital of Roseau still had severe flooding and there’s heavy damage throughout the city.

The hospital and a community center both lost roofs. One of two airports serving the country is inoperable while the other is expected to be operational in the coming days. An estimated 95 percent of the roofs were blown off in some towns, including Mahaut and Portsmouth.

There are at least nine communities that no one has any information about because they’re cut off and most communications are down in the country.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was expected to speak from the island of Antigua later Thursday.

A number of people remain missing.

9:35 a.m.

The president of the hotel association in the Dominican Republic said Hurricane Maria didn’t do any damage to the county’s tourism infrastructure.

Joel Santos said that assessment includes Punta Cana on the eastern tip of the country. That was the area closest to the eye when the storm passed on its way toward the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to the north. The government evacuated more than 4,000 tourists to the capital of Santo Domingo.

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed into the U.S. territory.

The declaration makes federal funding available to Puerto Ricans affected by the storm, which has knocked out power across the entire island Wednesday and caused flooding and landslides.

The Category 3 hurricane had maximum sustained winds near 115 mph. It was centered about 95 miles north-northwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, until it began moving northwest at 9 mph.

5 a.m.

Hurricane Maria lashed the northeastern Dominican Republic and was expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos later in the day.

The Category 3 storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said some strengthening is possible during the next day or so.