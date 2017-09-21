Trump talks North Korea, signs new order



NEW YORK (AP) The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times Eastern Standard Time).

1:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed the ongoing crisis with North Korea.

Trump and Abe met Thursday, Sept. 19, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump praised Abe for “doing a great job for Japan” and then said they had “discussed in great detail” the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Abe, through a translator, echoed the president and said that pressure must be applied on Pyongyang “in a robust manner.”

12:41 p.m.

President Trump has signed an executive order that would enable the United States to sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.

President Trump made the announcement during a working luncheon with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

President Trump said the measure would also disrupt other trade avenues for North Korea in efforts to halt its nuclear weapons program.

“Tolerance for this disgraceful practice must end now,” the president said.

He also saluted China’s central bank for what he said was a move to stop its banks from trading with North Korea.

The move comes just days after Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.

11:56 a.m.



South Korean President Moon praised President Trump’s bellicose speech to the United Nations about the threat, saying the U.S. had “responded in a very good way.”

President Trump was expected to announce additional sanctions about North Korea on Thursday over its nuclear weapons program.

President Moon deemed North Korea’s provocation “deplorable,” prompting Trump to compliment his word choice.

The president also said that the U.S. and South Korea were working on improving trade agreements though that was less important than addressing the North Korea threat.