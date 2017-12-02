Florida coach found in NY with missing teen arrested



SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Authorities said on Saturday, Dec. 2, that a 27-year-old Florida soccer coach found in New York with a missing teenage girl has been arrested.

The Post-Standard reported police held Rian Rodriguez on a charge from Florida known as interference with child custody. He had a hearing to determine if he’ll been extradited.

Officials said Rodriguez and the 17-year-old student were stopped by a New York State Police officer Friday afternoon near Syracuse. Authorities said she apparently sneaked out of her bedroom window and had been missing for about a week.

The girl was reunited with her family.

Officials at Fort White High School suspended Rodriguez, who coached the boys’ soccer team at the north Florida school.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Rodriguez has a lawyer.