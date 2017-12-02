Today in History: Dec. 2

UNDATED (AP) Saturday, Dec. 2, is the 336th day of 2017.
- Highlight in History:
- On Dec. 2, 1942, an artificially created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated for the first time at the University of Chicago.
- On this date:
- In 1697, London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, was consecrated for use even though the building was still under construction.
- In 1804, Napoleon crowned himself Emperor of the French.
- In 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.
- Also in 1859, Artist Georges-Pierre Seurat was born in Paris.
- In 1927, Ford Motor Co. unveiled its Model A automobile that replaced its Model T.
- In 1939, New York Municipal Airport-LaGuardia Field (later LaGuardia Airport) went into operation as an airliner from Chicago landed at one minute past midnight.
- In 1954, the U.S. Senate passed, 67-22, a resolution condemning Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., which stated he had “acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.”
- In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first full-scale commercial nuclear facility in the U.S., began operations. (The reactor ceased operating in 1982.)
- In 1970, the newly created Environmental Protection Agency opened its doors under its first director, William D. Ruckelshaus.
- In 1982, in the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implanted a permanent artificial heart in the chest of retired dentist Dr. Barney Clark, who lived 112 days with the device.
- In 1997, the film drama Good Will Hunting starring Robin Williams, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck was released by Miramax Films.
- In 2015, a couple loyal to Islamic State opened fire at a holiday banquet for public employees in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding 21 others before dying in a shootout with police.
- Ten years ago:
- Venezuela President Hugo Chavez suffered defeat as voters rejected sweeping constitutional reforms by 51 to 49 percent.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s party swept 70 percent of the seats for a new parliament in a vote whose fairness was called into question by European election monitors.
- Brian Wilson, Martin Scorsese, Steve Martin, Diana Ross and pianist Leon Fleisher received Kennedy Center honors for their career achievements.
- Five years ago:
- Hundreds of concrete slabs, each weighing more than a ton, fell from the roof of a highway tunnel west of Tokyo, crushing vehicles below and killing nine people.
- Dustin Hoffman, David Letterman, Led Zeppelin, Chicago bluesman Buddy Guy and ballerina Natalia Makarova received Kennedy Center Honors.
- One year ago:
- Thirty-six people died when fire erupted in an illegally converted warehouse in Oakland, California, during a dance party (two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter).
- President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a highly unusual move.
- Birthdays:
- Former Attorney General Edwin Meese III is 86.
- Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., is 78.
- Actress Cathy Lee Crosby is 73.
- Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 72.
- Actor Ron Raines is 68.
- Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 67.
- Actor Keith Szarabajka is 65.
- Actor Dan Butler is 63.
- Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 63.
- Actor Dennis Christopher is 62.
- Actor Steven Bauer is 61.
- Country singer Joe Henry is 57.
- Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 57.
- Actor Brendan Coyle is 54.
- Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 49.
- Actress Suzy Nakamura is 49.
- Actress Rena Sofer is 49.
- Rock singer Jimi (cq) HaHa (Jimmie’s Chicken Shack) is 49.
- Actress Lucy Liu (loo) is 49.
- Rapper Treach (Naughty By Nature) is 47.
- Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 47.
- International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 44.
- Singer Nelly Furtado is 39.
- Pop singer Britney Spears is 36.
- Actress-singer Jana Kramer is 34.
- Actress Yvonne Orji is 34.
- Actress Daniela Ruah is 34.
- NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 34.
- Actor Alfred Enoch is 29.
- Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 26.
- Actresses Deanna and Daniella Canterman are 25.
- Thought for the day: “Misery loves company, but company does not reciprocate.” — Addison Mizner, American architect (1872-1933).