Trump says he’s got ‘nothing to hide’ on Flynn



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Saturday, Dec. 2, about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s pleading guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump said he had to fire his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, because of his lies to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.

On Twitter, the president contended that Flynn’s actions during the transition following the 2016 election “were lawful.” President Trump added, “There was nothing to hide!”

President Trump’s tweet was delivered while he was in a motorcade in midtown Manhattan heading to a fundraiser which was expected to raise millions of dollars. It was his most substantial reaction to the guilty plea by Flynn on Friday as part of the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Before leaving the White House for New York City, President Trump told reporters there was “no collusion” between his campaign and the Russians.