UK warns government agencies not to use Kaspersky software



LONDON (AP) Britain’s cybersecurity agency officials told government departments not to use antivirus software from Moscow-based firm Kaspersky Lab on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Ciaran Martin, head of the National Cyber Security Centre, said, “Russia is acting against the U.K.’s national interest in cyberspace.”

In a letter dated Friday to civil service chiefs, he stated that Russia sought “to target U.K. central government and the U.K.’s critical national infrastructure.” He advised that “a Russia-based provider should never be used” for systems that deal with issues related to national security.

Agency officials said it’s not advising the public at large against using Kaspersky’s popular antivirus products.

Martin said British authorities are holding talks with Kaspersky about preventing the “transfer of U.K. data to the Russian state.”

Kaspersky officials denied wrongdoing and said the agency does not assist Russian cyberespionage efforts.