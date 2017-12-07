Dayton: Franken fill-in to be named soon



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Developments on Thursday, Dec. 7, about efforts to replace Senator Al Franken, D-Minn.,who resigned over allegations of improper conduct (all times Central Standard Time).

11:15 a.m.

Gov. Mark Dayton, D-Minn, said he hadn’t decided who he’d appoint to fill Sen. Al Franken’s seat ahead of an election next year.

Sen. Franken said he would step down in coming weeks after allegations of improper behavior from several women.

Gov. Dayton said he expected to make and announce his decision within a couple of days following the incident. His temporary appointee would serve until the election in Nov. 2017 which would decide who will complete the remainder of Sen. Franken’s term through 2020.

9:19 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s resignation has set off a rush to find a possible replacement.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is near the top of any list, having served as Dayton’s second-in-command for three years. Lt. Gov. Smith is a longtime political operative who ran several campaigns and previously mulled a run for governor. Dayton could also look to Attorney General Lori Swanson or State Auditor Rebecca Otto.