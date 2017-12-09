Today in History: Dec. 9

UNDATED(AP) Saturday, Dec. 9, is the 343rd day of 2017.
- Highlight in History:
- On Dec. 9, 1892, “Widowers’ Houses,” Bernard Shaw’s first play, opened at the Royalty Theater in London.
- On this date:
- In 1854, Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s famous poem, “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” was published in England.
- In 1917, British forces captured Jerusalem from the Ottoman Turks.
- In 1935, the Downtown Athletic Club of New York honored college football player Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago with the DAC Trophy, which later became known as the Heisman Trophy.
- In 1940, British troops opened their first major offensive in North Africa during World War II.
- In 1942, the Aram Khachaturian ballet “ayane,” featuring the surging “Sabre Dance,” was first performed by Russia’s Kirov Ballet.
- In 1958, the anti-communist John Birch Society was formed in Indianapolis.
- In 1962, the Petrified Forest in Arizona was designated a national park.
- In 1965, Nikolai V. Podgorny replaced Anastas I. Mikoyan as chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet, a job he would hold for almost 12 years. \
- Also in 1965, A Charlie Brown Christmas, the first animated TV special featuring characters from the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, premiered on CBS.
- In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford signed a $2.3 billion seasonal loan-authorization that officials of New York City and State said would prevent a city default.
- In 1984, the five-day-old hijacking of a Kuwaiti jetliner that claimed the lives of two Americans ended as Iranian security men seized control of the plane, which was parked at Tehran airport.
- In 1987, the first Palestinian intefadeh, or uprising, began as riots broke out in Gaza and spread to the West Bank, triggering a strong Israeli response.
- In 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. The couple’s divorce became final in Aug. 1996.
- Ten years ago:
- A young man once affiliated with a missionary school shot nine people at the school near Denver and a megachurch in Colorado Springs; four of the victims died and the gunman killed himself.
- A British Columbia pig farmer accused of being Canada’s worst serial killer was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder; he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
- Five years ago:
- U.S. special forces rescued an American doctor captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan; a Navy SEAL, Petty Officer 1st Class Nicolas D. Checque, was killed during the rescue of Dr. Dilip Joseph.
- Same-sex couples in Washington state began exchanging vows just after midnight under a new state law allowing gay marriage.
- Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera, 43, and six others were killed in a plane crash in northern Mexico.
- One year ago:
- The White House said President Barack Obama had ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review of election-season cyberattacks, including the email hacks that rattled the presidential campaign and raised fresh concerns about Russia’s meddling in U.S. elections.
- South Korean lawmakers impeached President Park Geun-hye over an explosive corruption scandal, a stunning and swift fall for the country’s first female leader.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Kirk Douglas is 101.
- Actor-writer Buck Henry is 87.
- Actress Dame Judi Dench is 83.
- Actor Beau Bridges is 76.
- Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 75.
- Comedian-songwriter Neil Innes is 73.
- Actor Michael Nouri is 72.
- Former Sen. Thomas Daschle, D-SD, is 70.
- World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite is 68.
- Singer Joan Armatrading is 67.
- Actor Michael Dorn is 65.
- Actor John Malkovich is 64.
- Country singer Sylvia is 61.
- Singer Donny Osmond is 60.
- Rock musician Nick Seymour (Crowded House) is 59.
- Comedian Mario Cantone is 58.
- Actor David Anthony Higgins is 56.
- Actor Joe Lando is 56.
- Actress Felicity Huffman is 55.
- Crown Princess Masako of Japan is 54.
- Country musician Jerry Hughes (Yankee Grey) is 52.
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, is 51.
- Rock singer-musician Thomas Flowers (Oleander) is 50.
- Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 49.
- Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 48.
- TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (TV: Shark Tank) is 48.
- Country musician Brian Hayes (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 48.
- Actress Allison Smith is 48.
- Songwriter and former American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi is 47.
- Country singer David Kersh is 47.
- Actress Reiko Aylesworth is 45.
- Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 45.
- Rapper Canibus is 43.
- Actor Kevin Daniels is 41.
- Actor-writer-director Mark Duplass is 41.
- Rock musician Eric Zamora (Save Ferris) is 41.
- Rock singer Imogen Heap is 40.
- Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 39.
- Actor Simon Helberg is 37.
- Actress Jolene Purdy is 34.
- Actor Joshua Sasse is 30.
- Actress Ashleigh Brewer is 27.
- Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 22.
- Thought for the day: “All sins are attempts to fill voids.” — Simone Weil, French philosopher (1909-1943).