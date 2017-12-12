Pelosi calls Trump tweet ‘disgusting’



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Dec. 12, about President Donald Trump and allegations of sexual misconduct (all Eastern Standard Time).

3:50 p.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Trump’s tweet disparaging Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is “disgusting and disgraceful, and of course obviously not true.”

Trump tweeted that Gillibrand, would come to his office “begging” for campaign contributions and would “do anything” to get them.

Democrats accused the president of making crude insinuations.

A day earlier, Gillibrand said Trump should resign because there were credible accusations against him. Barring that, she said, “Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him,” and to the president she tweeted, “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

Pelosi said she supports the more than 100 Democrats who have called for a congressional investigation into the allegations. When asked if Trump should resign, she said, “I don’t think he ever should have been president.”

3:45 p.m.

Trump administration representatives said “there’s no way” the president’s tweet about Gillibrand was “sexist at all.”

In his tweet, Trump called her a “lightweight” and a “total flunky” for Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Gillibrand called the tweet a “sexist smear,” and Trump ignored a reporter’s question about the tweet.

Presidential Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was talking about a political system he thinks is rigged and the fact that politicians repeatedly beg for money.

Sanders said only people with their minds in the gutter would read anything sexual into the tweet.

2:00 p.m.

Trump administration representatives offered a rebuttal to sexual misconduct allegations involving Trump.

Sanders had promised that the Trump administration would provide a list of eyewitnesses and evidence to exonerate the president.

Nearly 24 hours later, a rebuttal of just two of the accounts was sent, one that Trump groped a woman on a plane in the 1970s, the other that he behaved inappropriately in a beauty pageant dressing room.

But both simply cited news reports quoting eyewitnesses who vouched for Trump’s behavior.

Several of Trump’s accusers have resurfaced their accusations against the president amid a rising tide sexual misconduct claims that have cost a number of powerful men positions of prominence in entertainment, journalism and politics.

Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year’s presidential election, but the national #MeToo spotlight is turning back to the president and his past conduct.

11:35 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. has fired back at Trump for his tweet against Gillibrand. “Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand?” Warren tweeted.

Warren added, “Do you know who you’re picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted.”

The phrase “she persisted” went viral from a comment earlier this year by the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. He silenced Warren when she tried to read a letter from Coretta Scott King about then-attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

11:29 a.m.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., showed her support for her colleague and said, “There’s nobody tougher” than Gillibrand and she won’t be intimidated by Trump.

“Women will continue to speak up,” Shaheen said.

11:25 a.m.

Officials from the political money website OpenSecrets.org said the President Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have donated nearly $8,000 to Gillibrand’s congressional campaigns since 2007.

The officials said the figures are based on individual contributions data from the Federal Election Commission.

President Trump gave Gillibrand $4,800 in two separate contributions in September 2010. The money came just ahead of a special election to fill the remaining two years of Hillary Clinton’s Senate term. Gillibrand was re-elected to a full Senate term in 2012. Ivanka Trump donated $2,000 to Gillibrand in 2014.

11:05 a.m.

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., lashed out at Trump, calling him a “truly disgraceful human being.”

Yarmuth stated that in responding to the allegations, Trump had tried to “publicly shame yet another woman” and in the process “the president has shown us exactly what kind of person he is.”

“This is not about politics. Donald Trump has proven to be a poison for the presidency, a cancer on the country, and a truly disgraceful human being,” Yarmuth said.

7:38 a.m.

Trump is pushed back against sexual misconduct allegations by saying he was the target of “false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met.”

Trump also lashed out on Twitter a day after three women who previously accused Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today.

Trump said Democrats “have been unable to show any collusion with Russia” and were “moving on” to these allegations. “FAKE NEWS!” he added.

The women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Trump’s behavior.