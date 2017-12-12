Today in History: Dec. 12

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, Dec. 12, is the 346th day of 2017.
- Highlights in History:
- On Dec. 12, 1917, during World War I, a train carrying some 1,000 French troops from the Italian front derailed while descending a steep hill in Modane; at least half of the soldiers were killed in France’s greatest rail disaster.
- Also in 1917, Father Edward Flanagan founded Boys Town outside Omaha, Nebraska.
- On this date:
- In 1787, Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
- In 1897, The Katzenjammer Kids, the pioneering comic strip created by Rudolph Dirks, made its debut in the New York Journal.
- In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt nominated Oscar Straus to be Secretary of Commerce and Labor; Straus became the first Jewish Cabinet member.
- In 1925, the first motel — the Motel Inn — opened in San Luis Obispo, California.
- In 1937, Japanese aircraft sank the U.S. gunboat Panay on China’s Yangtze River. (Japan apologized, and paid $2.2 million in reparations.)
- In 1946, a United Nations committee voted to accept a six-block tract of Manhattan real estate offered as a gift by John D. Rockefeller, Jr. to be the site of the U.N.’s headquarters.
- In 1947, the United Mine Workers union disaffiliated from the American Federation of Labor.
- In 1963, Kenya became independent of Britain.
- In 1977, the dance movie Saturday Night Fever, a Paramount Pictures release starring John Travolta, premiered in New York.
- In 1985, 248 American soldiers and eight crew members were killed when an Arrow Air charter crashed after takeoff from Gander, Newfoundland.
- In 1997, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the international terrorist known as “Carlos the Jackal,” went on trial in Paris on charges of killing two French investigators and a Lebanese national. (Ramirez was convicted, and is serving a life prison sentence.)
- In 2000, George W. Bush became president-elect as a divided U.S. Supreme Court reversed a state court decision for recounts in Florida’s contested election.
- Ten years ago:
- Republican presidential rivals gathered in Johnston, Iowa, called for deep cuts in federal spending in a debate remarkably free of acrimony.
- President George W. Bush vetoed a second bill that would have expanded government-provided health insurance for children.
- Ike Turner, the rock pioneer and ex-husband of Tina Turner, died in San Marcos, California, at age 76.
- Five years ago:
- North Koreans danced in the streets of their capital, Pyongyang, after the regime of Kim Jong Un succeeded in firing a long-range rocket in defiance of international warnings.
- Pope Benedict XVI sent his first tweet from his new account; it read, “Dear friends, I am pleased to get in touch with you through Twitter. Thank you for your generous response. I bless all of you from my heart.”
- One year ago:
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed investigations into the CIA’s belief that Russia had meddled in the November election to help Donald Trump win, a claim the president-elect called “ridiculous.”
- Birthdays:
- Former TV host Bob Barker is 94.
- Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 85.
- Singer Connie Francis is 80.
- Singer Dionne Warwick is 77.
- Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 74.
- Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 71.
- Actor Wings Hauser is 70.
- Actor Bill Nighy is 68.
- Actor Duane Chase (Film: The Sound of Music) is 67.
- Country singer LaCosta is 67.
- Gymnast-turned-actress Cathy Rigby is 65.
- Author Lorna Landvik is 63.
- Singer-musician Sheila E. is 60.
- Actress Sheree J. Wilson is 59.
- Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 56.
- International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 55.
- Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 54.
- Rock musician Nicholas Dimichino (Nine Days) is 50.
- Author Sophie Kinsella is 48.
- News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 48.
- Actress Jennifer Connelly is 47.
- Actress Madchen Amick is 47.
- Actress Regina Hall is 47.
- Country singer Hank Williams III is 45.
- Actress Mayim Bialik is 42.
- Model Bridget Hall is 40.
- Actor Lucas Hedges (Film: Manchester by the Sea) is 21.
- Actress Sky Katz (TV: Raven’s Home) is 13.
- Thought for the Day:
- “Experience has taught me that the only cruelties people condemn are those with which they do not happen to be familiar.” — Ellen Glasgow, American author (1874-1945).