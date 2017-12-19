House forced to revote on GOP tax bill Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Dec. 19, about the push in Congress to pass a sweeping tax cut bill (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

4:50 p.m.

Democrats said three provisions in the Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill violated Senate rules and would be removed before that chamber voted on the measure.

Although the House approved the legislation, representatives would have to vote again on it once it was amended and approved by the Senate.

Senate passage was expected Tuesday night or early Wednesday. An aide to Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the House would reconsider the bill Wednesday morning and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Some Senate violations included one provision that would let families use tax-advantaged 529 accounts for home-schooling expenses.

The problem was revealed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

3:50 p.m.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee should retain his position even though he voted against the Republican tax overhaul, the most important vote of the year to Republican leaders.

Scalise said Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., long ago informed his party’s leaders that he opposed the bill because of its impact on high-tax states such as New Jersey. After voting against the bill, some House conservatives said he should be replaced as Appropriations chair.

Scalise called that an overreaction, saying Frelinghuysen was “doing a really good job in a tough position” on Appropriations.

Scalise praised an emergency spending bill largely crafted by Frelinghuysen that gives $81 billion in emergency aid to states hard-hit by hurricanes and wildfires.

3:45 p.m.

The sweeping tax package speeding its way through Congress cleared a key procedural vote in the Senate.

The bill would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and more modest cuts for middle- and low-income families. The business tax cuts would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.

The bill would nearly double the standard deduction used by most taxpayers, while those who itemize would lose some deductions.

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump celebrated House passage of the tax legislation on Twitter.

Trump tweeted congratulations to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., along with Reps. McCarthy, Scalise, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and what he said were “all great House Republicans who voted in favor of cutting your taxes!”

The bill was headed to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.

The bill would be Trump’s first major legislative win to date.

2:05 p.m.

The House passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than three decades and sent it to the other side of the Capitol for consideration in the Senate.

The House approved the bill by a mostly party line vote of 227-203.

2:00 p.m.

House Speaker Ryan hailed the Republican tax package, saying “today, we give the people of this country their money back.”

Ryan was wrapping up debate on the House floor ahead of the vote on the bill. It was the realization of Ryan’s yearslong work on tax policy.

Protesters disagreed.

On woman yelled from the visitors’ gallery: “You’re lying. You’re lying. Only rich will benefit.” She was escorted out of the chamber by Capitol Police.

Another woman told Ryan he needed to learn math.

1:50 p.m.

Several protesters briefly disrupted House debate on the tax bill, yelling, “kill the bill. Don’t kill us.”

Police removed the demonstrators from the visitors’ gallery and debate proceeded, with Republicans and Democrats alternating in speaking about the bill.

When several Democratic lawmakers applauded, the last protester escorted out of the gallery nodded toward them and said, “thank you.” Republicans did not applaud, but several could be seen smiling.

12:05 p.m.

The tax bill cleared a key procedural House vote.

Representatives approved the rule to begin debating the bill by a mostly party line vote of 233-193.

10:25 a.m.

Several gleeful House Republicans began taking a victory lap ahead of expected passage of their tax package.

At a news conference, they hailed the bill that would slash taxes for businesses and the wealthy while offering modest cuts for other Americans.

Republicans argue that corporations, flush with cash, will create more jobs and boost the economy.

“This is the greatest example of a promise being made and a promise being kept,” House Speaker Ryan told reporters.

He rejected polling that showed the bill was widely unpopular. He insisted that “results are going to make this popular.”

Ryan was joined by other members of the House Republican leadership who called the day historic and praised the legislation.

8:45 a.m.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the tax overhaul legislation facing votes later in the day in Congress was a “huge deal for America.”

Speaking on Fox and Friends, Sanders said, “Today is a huge day, not just for the White House, not just for Congress but most importantly for America.”

Sanders claimed middle class Americans would “see the biggest benefit out of this tax package.”

The bill would slash the tax rate for corporations from 35 percent to 21 percent and reduce taxes on the wealthiest Americans, while making more modest tax reductions for most others.

It’s not expected to win any Democratic votes. Speaking in front of the White House, Sanders said Democratic lawmakers should have been “banging down the door of the building behind me to be part of this process.”

6:40 a.m.

President Trump hailed the performance of the stock market with the House and Senate preparing for votes that majority Republicans were confident would produce the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax code in decades.

In an early morning tweet, Trump savored what would be his biggest legislative accomplishment as president, writing “DOW RISES 5000 POINTS ON THE YEAR FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In a second tweet, the president wrote: “Stocks and the economy have a long way to go after the Tax Cut Bill is totally understood and appreciated in scope and size. Immediate expensing will have a big impact. Biggest Tax Cuts and Reform EVER passed. Enjoy. And create many beautiful JOBS!”