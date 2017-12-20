3rd man identified among train crash victims



DUPONT, Wash. (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Dec. 20, about the deadly Amtrak train derailment in Washington state (all times Pacific Standard Time).

12:30 p.m.

Authorities identified the third man killed in Monday’s derailment and said he was under federal supervision for a child pornography conviction.

The Pierce County coroner’s office said Benjamin Gran, 40, of Auburn, Washington, died of multiple traumatic injuries in the train accident.

Federal officials said they were notified of Gran’s death. Officials said Gran had been ordered to a lifetime of supervised release following a felony conviction for child pornography. He served two years in prison and was released in 2015.

The coroner’s office also ruled the deaths of two other victims as accidents. Jim Hamre, 61, and Zack Willhoite, 35, died of severe brain and skull injuries from blunt impact on the train.

10:00 a.m.

Crews worked to finish clearing the derailment wreckage that closed a portion of a busy freeway in Washington state.

A locomotive from the train was being removed from the scene where train cars spilled onto Interstate 5, killing three and injuring dozens.

The wreck closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Tacoma, during the busy holiday travel period. The Washington State Department of Transportation said it would reopen the freeway lanes as soon as possible.

Federal investigators trying to determine the cause of the wreck want to know why the train was traveling more than double the posted speed limit when it went off the tracks.

12:18 a.m.

National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said early details from the investigation indicated a conductor-in-training was in the cab with the engineer at the time of the derailment and the brake that eventually stopped the train was automatically activated instead of being applied by the engineer.

Technology that can automatically slow a speeding train was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other components were installed, but the system wasn’t expected to be completed until spring.