Republicans use glowing terms to praise Trump



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Dec. 20, about Congress and sweeping tax cut legislation (all times Eastern Standard Time).

3:45 p.m.

House and Senate Republicans spoke about President Donald Trump in glowing terms after final House passage of the bill to cut taxes.

After some opening remarks at a “bill passage event” at the White House, Trump turned the microphone over to lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the bill’s passage capped a year of “extraordinary accomplishment” for Trump.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., praised Trump’s “exquisite presidential leadership.”

The chairmen of the key committees also had high praised for the president. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, called Trump “one heck of a leader.”

Kevin Brady, R-Texas, chairman of the House tax-writing committee, said the “historic day” could not have been achieved without Trump’s leadership.

3:30 p.m.

AT&T said it would pay 200,000 employees a $1,000 bonus after President Trump signs the tax bill.

Trump touted the wireless and communications company at the White House for the bonus payment that would be made over the holidays if he signed the bill before Christmas. The bonus would go to unionized workers and “front-line” AT&T workers.

The company already announced plans to invest $1 billion as a result of the tax cuts. The bill permanently lowers the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

AT&T has an $85 billion merger pending with Time Warner that the Justice Department is attempting to block. Trump has repeatedly criticized his coverage on CNN, which is owned by Time Warner.

3:20 p.m.

Celebrating the tax overhaul bill’s passage which represents the president’s first major legislative victory, Trump said at a ceremony outside the White House that “it’s been an amazing experience.” He added, “We are making America great again.”

The $1.5 trillion tax package will bring generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, while providing smaller cuts for middle- and low-income families.

Democrats call the legislation a boon to the rich. But Trump said it will prompt companies that have moved jobs offshore to move them back to the U.S.

“It’s always a lot of fun when you win,” he said.

2:15 p.m.

The president’s top economics aide insisted he was staying in the administration after Congress approved the tax overhaul.

Gary Cohn, the former second-in-command at the investment bank Goldman Sachs, had stirred some frustration with Trump after criticizing the president’s equivocating on a white supremacy rally this year in Charlottesville, Virginia. Many administration watchers had expected a Cohn departure following passage of the tax bill.

But Cohn said in a televised interview with the media outlet Axios he planned to remain as director of the National Economic Council to work on infrastructure funding and reshaping welfare policy and financial regulations.

1:25 p.m.

President Trump praised the final passage of the tax overhaul, saying “we are now pouring rocket fuel into the engine of our economy.”

In a statement released after the House passed the package in a re-vote, Trump said he promised the public “a big, beautiful tax cut for Christmas” and “that is exactly what they are getting.”

Thanking Congress for passing the legislation, he called it a “historic victory for American families, workers and businesses” and said “America is back to winning again.”

1:00 p.m.

The House’s No. 2 Republican said he didn’t expect the Senate to insist on adding health insurance subsidies for the poor to a year-end must-pass spending bill.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters in the Capitol that he does not expect legislation on the subsidies, which are designed to stabilize health insurance markets after the repeal of the mandate that individuals purchase insurance.

Trying to add the health measure, which is strongly opposed by House conservatives, was a demand of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, when President Trump and Senate Republican leaders secured her vote for the party’s tax cut measure.

House Republicans weren’t part of that deal — and with the tax vote over it’s looking like Senate leaders may not be able to deliver for her.

12:58 p.m.

President Trump said he’s considering a trip to the southern border to take a look at the border wall prototypes being tested.

Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting that six different types of wall have been built. In fact, eight border wall prototypes are currently being tested in San Diego.

He said he “may be going there very shortly to look at them in their final form.”

Trump also called on Congress to fund wall construction along the Mexican border. And he vowed to overhaul the country’s legal immigration system by getting “rid of chain migration,” in which legal immigrants’ family members are allowed to join them in the United States. He also wants to scrap the diversity lottery program.

“We’re making the immigration system work for Americans,” he said.

12:55 p.m.

Republicans in Congress delivered an epic overhaul of U.S. tax laws to the president, bringing generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and billions to be added to the national debt.

The Republican-dominated House voted — a second time — along party lines to approve the complex legislation, following a narrow vote after midnight in the Senate.

The measure slashes the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The tax cuts for business are permanent, but reductions for individuals and families expire after a decade. The standard deduction used by around two-thirds of Americans will nearly double to $24,000 for married couples.

12:05 p.m.

President Trump celebrated the tax legislation, claiming it fulfills his campaign promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, he said: “Obamacare has been repealed in this bill.”

But the bill only repeals the individual mandate, which imposes a tax penalty for failing to purchase health insurance — a significant, but small part of the law — rather than the extensive legislation passed by his predecessor.

Trump-backed Republican efforts to undo the health care legislation failed repeatedly earlier this year, and congressional lawmakers have been debating needed fixes to the bill to stabilize the individual marketplace.

11:50 a.m.

The president congratulated Senate Majority Leader McConnell on his work passing the Republican tax bill.

In a tweet, Trump wrote McConnell did “a fantastic job both strategically & politically on the passing in the Senate of the MASSIVE TAX CUT & Reform Bill.”

He added: “I could have not asked for a better or more talented partner. Our team will go onto many more VICTORIES!”

9:55 a.m.

President Trump tweeted the “Fake News” media was “working overtime” to “only demean” tax cuts he’s long said will be the biggest in history.

“The Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean. This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!” he wrote.

Democrats have criticized the package as a giveaway to corporations and the rich. Republicans argue it will spur economic growth and create jobs.

The Republican-controlled Senate narrowly passed the bill on a party line 51-48 vote after midnight. The House must now vote a second time due to procedural issues.

Trump was planning a White House event with lawmakers following the House action.

9:40 a.m.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump would take part in a “bill passage event” at the White House with members of the House and Senate at 3:00 p.m.

Sanders said it would not be a signing event. She said “the bill would still need to be enrolled and that will happen at a later date.”

The president has been eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

7:15 a.m.

House Speaker Ryan acknowledged “nobody knows” if the sweeping tax cuts Congress was enacting would produce enough economic growth to fend off soaring federal deficits.

Making the rounds of morning television news shows, the Wisconsin Republican known as a deficit hawk suggested it was a risk Republicans were willing to take. He told NBC’s Today show America hasn’t had a 3 percent annual growth rate since the Great Recession of 2008.

“What we’re trying to do here is give relief to hard-working families,” Ryan said. “We need fast economic growth. We need help for people living paycheck to paycheck.” He said the aim of the $1.5 trillion tax cut was to keep businesses in the United States, saying the relocations overseas “is a trend that has to be reversed.”

Asked about estimates that the tax cut could add $1.46 trillion to the national debt over 10 years, he replied, “Nobody knows the answer to that question.”

3:50 a.m.

Jubilant Republicans pushed on with their deeply unpopular tax bill that they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new year.

After midnight, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation on a party-line 51-48 vote. Protesters interrupted with chants of “kill the bill, don’t kill us” and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin among them.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill.

“If we can’t sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work,” he said.