Iran calls UN vote on Israel ‘global no’ to US



UNITED NATIONS (AP) Developments on Thursday, Dec. 21, about the U.N. vote on President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital (all times Eastern Standard Time).

2:40 p.m.

Iran’s foreign minister welcomed the U.N. General Assembly resolution rejecting the Trump administration’s move, calling it a “global no” to intimidation by President Trump.

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after the vote that the resolution soundly criticizes “Trump’s regime thuggish intimidation at UN.”

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups such as the Palestinian Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Israel views Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

The General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions in favor of the non-binding resolution.

2:30 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he expects the Trump administration to reverse itself.

In a message posted on Twitter, Erdogan wrote he welcomed the overwhelming support given to the “historic” resolution.

“We expect the Trump administration to rescind without further delay its unfortunate decision, whose illegality has been clearly established by (the U.N. General Assembly),” Erdogan tweeted.

2:00 p.m.

The Islamic militant group Hamas welcomed the U.N. resolution calling the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.”

In a statement, spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called the resolution “a step in the right direction” and “a blow to Trump’s announcement.” He said the resolution emphasized “the Palestinian right to the holy city.”

Hamas seeks a state in all of historic Palestine, including what is now Israel. The Western-backed Palestinian Authority, under President Mahmoud Abbas, claims Gaza and the West Bank as part of a future Palestinian state, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

1:25 p.m.

An aide to the Palestinian president thanked countries that voted in favor of the U.N. resolution “despite all the pressure exerted on them.”

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, appeared to be referring to a threat by President Trump to cut off U.S. funding to countries that support the resolution.

Abu Rdeneh said in a statement to the official Wafa news agency the vote reflected the support Palestinians enjoy in the international community. He said Palestinians will continue their efforts in international forums to help create a Palestinian state.

The U.N. General Assembly vote was a smaller margin than the Palestinians hoped for, likely reflecting U.S. threats to cut funding for those who voted “yes.”

1:15 p.m.

Israel’s prime minister said he completely rejects the “preposterous” U.N. resolution.

In a video posted to Facebook, Benjamin Netanyahu said Jerusalem “always was, always will be” Israel’s capital. He also said he appreciated that “a growing number of countries refuse to participate in this theater of the absurd.”

Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his “stalwart defense of Israel.”

Trump’s declaration on Dec. 6 departed from decades of U.S. policy, and international consensus, that the fate of Jerusalem should be decided through negotiations.

Jerusalem lies at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with the Palestinians claiming east Jerusalem — home to key Muslim, Jewish, and Christian holy sites — as their capital.

12:35 p.m.

While the U.N. vote was a victory for the Palestinians, it was significantly lower than its supporters had hoped for, with many forecasting at least 150 “yes” votes. It was noteworthy that 21 countries were absent.

In that sense, it was a victory for the United States, with Trump’s threat to cut off U.S. funding to countries that oppose his decision having an impact.

11:20 a.m.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley threatened the 193 U.N. member states and the United Nations with funding cuts if the General Assembly approved the resolution objecting to President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Haley told an emergency meeting of the assembly that “no vote in the United Nations will make any difference” on the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, which will go ahead because “it is the right thing to do.”

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very right of exercising our right as a sovereign nation,” she added.

“We will remember it when we are called upon once again to make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations,” she said. “And we will remember when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

Haley said the vote “will make a difference on how Americans look at the U.N. and on how we look at countries who disrespect us in the U.N., and this vote will be remembered.”

11:00 a.m.

Yemen’s U.N. ambassador introduced the U.N. resolution and urged all “peace-loving countries” to vote in favor of it.

Ambassador Khaled Hussein Mohamed Alyemany called President Trump’s action “a blatant violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and the Arab nations, and all Muslims and Christians of the world.”

Speaking as chair of the Arab Group at the U.N., Alyemany was the first speaker at the General Assembly’s emergency meeting.

He said the U.S. decision “is considered a dangerous violation and breach of international law.”

Alyemany said it threatens peace in the world, undermines any chance for peace in the Mideast, “and only serves to fan the fires of violence and extremism.”

7:35 a.m.

Turkey’s president heavily criticized President Trump for threatening to cut off U.S. funding to countries that oppose his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the United States would be “taught a lesson” during the United Nations vote on the issue.

Speaking at a cultural awards ceremony in Ankara, Erdogan accused Trump of seeking countries whose “decisions can be bought with dollars.”

“Mr Trump, you cannot buy Turkey’s democratic will with your dollars. Our decision is clear,” Erdogan said. “I call on the whole world: Don’t you dare sell your democratic struggle and your will for petty dollars.”

Erdogan has been among the most vocal critics of Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem.

The U.N. resolution was co-sponsored by Turkey, chair of the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Yemen, chair of the Arab Group at the U.N.

5:45 a.m.

Israel’s prime minister blasted the United Nations as a “house of lies” ahead of its vote to reject President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Acknowledging the resolution would likely pass by a wide margin, Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel “completely rejects this vote before it is made.”

Netanyahu said Jerusalem is Israel’s capital regardless of the outcome of the U.N. vote.

The Palestinians turned to the General Assembly after the U.S. vetoed a Security Council resolution calling on Trump to rescind his decision.

1:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s threat to cut off U.S. funding to countries that oppose his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital raised the stakes for the upcoming U.N. vote and sparked criticism at his tactics, which one Muslim group called bullying or blackmail.

Trump went a step further than U.S. Ambassador Haley who hinted in a tweet and a letter to most of the 193 U.N. member states on Tuesday that the U.S. would retaliate against countries that vote in favor of the General Assembly resolution calling on the president to rescind his decision.

Haley said the president asked her to report back on countries “who voted against us” — and she stressed the United States “will be taking names.”