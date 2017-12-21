Today in History: Dec. 21

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Dec. 21, is the 355th day of 2017. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 11:28 a.m. Eastern time.
- Highlights in History:
- On Dec. 21, 1937, Walt Disney’s first animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, had its world premiere at the Carthay Circle Theater in Los Angeles.
- Also in 1937, the first Dr. Seuss book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, was published by Vanguard Press.
- On this date:
- In 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.
- In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” when they captured Savannah, Georgia.
- In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)
- In 1940, author F. Scott Fitzgerald died in Hollywood, California, at age 44.
- In 1942, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Williams v. North Carolina, ruled 6-2 that all states had to recognize divorces granted in Nevada.
- In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.
- In 1958, Charles de Gaulle was elected to a seven-year term as the first president of the Fifth Republic of France.
- In 1967, Louis Washkansky, the first human heart transplant recipient, died at a hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 days after receiving the donor organ.
- Also in 1967, the satirical comedy-drama The Graduate, starring Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman, was released by Embassy Pictures.
- In 1968, Apollo 8 was launched on a mission to orbit the moon.
- In 1976, the Liberian-registered tanker Argo Merchant broke apart near Nantucket Island off Massachusetts almost a week after running aground, spilling 7.5 million gallons of oil into the North Atlantic.
- In 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.
- In 1991, 11 of the 12 former Soviet republics proclaimed the birth of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the death of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
- Ten years ago:
- A suicide attacker detonated a bomb at a mosque outside the home of Pakistan’s former interior minister, killing at least 50 people (the ex-official escaped injury).
- Five years ago:
- The National Rifle Association said guns and police officers were needed in all American schools to stop the next killer “waiting in the wings,” taking a no-retreat stance in the face of growing calls for gun control after the Newtown, Connecticut, shootings that claimed the lives of 26 children and school staff.
- President Barack Obama nominated Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., as his next secretary of state.
- Gymnast Gabby Douglas, the first African-American to win an all-around Olympic title, won the AP’s Female Athlete of the Year.
- One year ago:
- President-elect Donald Trump declared the deadly truck attack on a Christmas market in Germany that killed 12 people two days earlier was “an attack on humanity and it’s got to be stopped”; he also suggested he might go forward with his campaign pledge to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants from coming to the United States.
- Jurors in Santa Ana, California, recommended a death sentence for a sex offender who abducted and killed four women over six months while wearing an electronic monitoring device (the judge imposed the death sentence the following February).
- Birthdays:
- Country singer Freddie Hart is 91.
- Talk show host Phil Donahue is 82.
- Actress Jane Fonda is 80.
- Actor Larry Bryggman is 79.
- Singer Carla Thomas is 75.
- Musician Albert Lee is 74.
- Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 73.
- Actor Josh Mostel is 71.
- Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 69.
- Rock singer Nick Gilder is 67.
- Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 67.
- Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 65.
- Singer Betty Wright is 64.
- International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 63.
- Actress Jane Kaczmarek is 62.
- Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 61.
- Entertainer Jim Rose is 61.
- Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen is 60.
- Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 60.
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 55.
- Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 55.
- Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 53.
- Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 52.
- Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 52.
- Actress Michelle Hurd is 51.
- Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 51.
- Actress Karri Turner is 51.
- Actress Khrystyne Haje is 49.
- Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 49.
- Actress Julie Delpy is 48.
- Country singer-musician Rhean Boyer (Carolina Rain) is 47.
- Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 46.
- Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 46.
- Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 46.
- World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 43.
- Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 41.
- Actress Rutina Wesley is 39.
- Rock musician Anna Bulbrook (Airborne Toxic Event) is 35.
- Country singer Luke Stricklin is 35.
- Actor Steven Yeun is 34.
- Actress Kaitlyn Dever is 21.
- Thought for the day:
- “The time will come when Winter will ask us: ‘What were you doing all the Summer?’ ” — Bohemian proverb.