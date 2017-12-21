Top Senate Dem wants passage of spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) Development on Thursday, Dec. 21, about Congress, spending, and the threat of a government shutdown (all times Eastern Standard Time).

11:15 a.m.

The Senate’s top Democrat said he was committed to Senate passage of a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend — though he did not yet back a new House measure.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York also said he will block any attempt to pass a separate disaster aid measure, saying changes were needed.

Schumer said he wanted bargaining leverage for a host of issues being punted into next year, including the budget and immigration.

He said it was unclear what funding measures the Republican-controlled House will send to the Senate and whether or not they would be acceptable to him.

Senate Democrats hold leverage in the year-end shutdown showdown, which is a factor in Republican leaders’ moves to kick so much unfinished business into the new year.

10:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to pass a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

“House Democrats want a SHUTDOWN for the holidays in order to distract from the very popular, just passed, Tax Cuts,” Trump tweeted.

“House Republicans, don’t let this happen. Pass the C.R. TODAY and keep our Government OPEN!” Trump continued.

House Republicans early unveiled a new, stripped-down spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and allow quarreling lawmakers to punt most of their unfinished business into the new year.

Republican leaders were scrambling to rally some frustrated Republicans behind the measure, particularly defense hawks who had hoped to enact record budget increases for the Pentagon this year.

6:40 a.m.

The Republican bill, if passed, would pave the way for lawmakers to punt most of their unfinished business into the new year, especially battles over the budget and immigration.

A vote was likely to take place on Thursday, and Senate passage is expected to quickly follow.

The House may also vote on an $81 billion disaster aid package that was a priority of the Texas and Florida delegations.