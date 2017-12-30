Stars Rally Late to Defeat Blues 4-2



DALLAS (KNTU) The Dallas Stars squandered a third period lead, but rallied to score three goals in the final 4:50 to defeat the St. Louis Blues by a score of 4-2 in the first game of a six game home stand.

Alexander Radulov scored two goals for Dallas, including the game winner with 2:21 left. He added another into an empty to make the score 4-2 with 1:39 remaining.

The Stars took a 1-0 lead into the third period, and it seemed the Blues would be unable to solve Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop, who stopped the first 31 shots he faced, but St. Louis forwards Vladamir Tarasenko and Tage Thompson scored 1:05 apart to stun the home team and the crowd with 16:29 remaining. Bishop finished the game with 35 saves.

The Stars were unable to muster much of a counterattack for the next ten minutes, despite Blues starting goaltender Jake Allen being forced to leave the game and enter concussion protocol after being involved in a collision with his own teammate. Backup goaltender Carter Hutton replaced Allen for 9:34, but only faced two shots. Allen eventually returned and finished the game with 25 saves.

The Stars caught a break late in the third period, when Allen tripped over Paul Stastny while trying to return to the net after playing the puck. Stars forward Jamie Benn stole the puck from Allen, wrapped around the net, and lifted a backhand shot past the sprawling goalie with 4:50 left.

Radulov scored the game winning goal on the power play two minutes later to help the Stars retake the lead.

The game appeared to be a goalie duel early on, as neither Bishop nor Allen yielded a goal in the first period.

St. Louis had the better scoring chances throughout the first half of the game, but it was Dallas who struck first when Mattias Janmark redirected a Jason Spezza pass past Allen to give the Stars the lead 3:49 into the second period.

It looked like Janmark’s goal might be enough to win the game until the floodgates opened in the 3rd period.

The victory moves the Stars to within three points of the Blues in the Central Division. Dallas holds a three point lead on the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Up Next

Blues: St. Louis begins a three game home stand on Saturday, December 31st against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Stars: Dallas continues their season long six game home stand on Saturday, December 31st for their annual New Year’s Eve game against the San Jose Sharks.