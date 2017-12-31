Pitlick, Stars clobber Sharks 6-0 to end 2017

DALLAS (KNTU) Tyler Pitlick scored two goals, Ben Bishop made 26 saves and the Dallas Stars made sure that their final game of the 2017 was their best, as they shut out the San Jose Sharks 6-0.

It was Bishop’s fourth shutout of the season and 23rd of his career. He has a .939 save percentage over his last five home games.

Radek Faksa added three assists for the Stars, who moved three points ahead of the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Wild Card standings. The Stars have won the first two games of a season long six game home stand and four of five overall.

“The last couple of months we’ve been trying to find the consistency in our game,” Bishop said. “I think we’re starting to find it. W’ere starting to get on the same page.”

The Sharks had won three games in row coming into the game, but were dominated from the drop of the puck. It was a complete defensive breakdown for San Jose. Defenseman Brenden Dillon finished the night -4, and first line forwards Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton finished -2. Defensemen Brent Burns finished a -3.

The Stars struck early and often.

John Klingberg scored on a one-timer from the right circle 6:19 into the first period. Mattias Janmark skated the puck around the net, losing two defenders in the process. He then shoveled a pass to a wide open Klingberg, who beat Sharks goaltender Martin Jones for a 1-0 lead.

Later in the period, after a Faksa faceoff win, Pitlick scored the first of his two goals, beating Jones low on the stick side.

“I think we’re playing really good hockey,” Klingberg said. “We dominated a lot of aspects of the game. We feel really good about ourselves now, and we just have to keep it going. We’re playing really good and that’s important.”

The game took a violent turn in the second period, when Stars forward Alexander Radulov lost his footing while chasing a puck in the offensive zone and slid head first into the boards. Radulov lay on the ice for several minutes before eventually leaving under his own power. He did not return.

“He’s going to be fine,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We held him out precautionary wise with the neck just to make sure, but he’ll be fine.”

Just minutes laters, Stars defensemen Dan Hamhuis collapsed on the ice after taking an inadvertent stick to the face. No penalty was assessed to San Jose, but Stars forward Antoine Roussel received a 10 minute misconduct penalty after the whistle. Despite missing several shifts due to the injury, Hamhuis still led all Stars in ice time with 21:13.

San Jose’s physicality couldn’t stop the Stars, and Stephen Johns scored a 4-on-4 goal 4:25 into the second period to make the score 3-0.

Five minutes later, Tyler Seguin redirected a Klingberg pass up high over Jones’ blocker to make the score 4-0. The goal caused confusion on the ice, as neither the Sharks players nor the referees knew if the puck went in, but replay showed it to be a good goal.

Jones was pulled after the second period for backup goaltender Aaron Dell. He finished the game with 18 saves.

The goalie change didn’t provide a spark for the Sharks, who yielded two more goals in the third period, one to Devin Shore and another to Tyler Pitlick, his second of the night.

Up Next

San Jose: The Sharks have New Year’s Day to try and regroup before playing a road tilt against the Montreal Canadians on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Dallas: The Stars continue their six game home stand against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, January 2nd.