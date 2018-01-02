Stars fall to Blue Jackets 2-1

DALLAS (KNTU) Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two third period goals 78 seconds apart and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The two teams played to a stalemate through two periods of play, with neither team able to capitalize on a small number of scoring chances.

With the game tied at zero going into the third period, Stars winger Devin Shore redirected a John Klingberg shot between the legs of Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Stars a 1-0 lead just :44 seconds into the frame.

Tyler Seguin made a desperation play to keep the puck in at the blue line, swatting the puck to the right point to an open Klingberg, whose one-timer was redirected by Shore for his second goal in the last two games. He had not scored a goal in his previous 12 games.

“I was just trying to get traffic in front,” Shore said. “It was a really good job by Tyler [Seguin]—second effort there—to get it over to John [Klingberg]”.

The game was defined by its defense, with both teams yielding minimal scoring opportunities. The Stars tied for their second fewest number of shots on the season with 22. In fact, it was a defensive miscue that led to the first Columbus goal.

Stars defenseman Stephen Johns misplayed an attempt to catch a high flip from Columbus’ Matt Calvert at the Dallas blue line, allowing Bjorkstrand to grab the puck and beat Bishop low on the blocker side.

“I have got to catch that puck,” Johns said. “That’s what it comes down to. They take that and take the momentum. That can’t happen.”

The Stars didn’t have time to regroup, as Bjorksrtand struck again on the next shift.

After another high flip near the Dallas blue line, Bjorkstrand painted the short side corner from a sharp angle over Bishop. The goal stunned the crowd of 17,235.

“Sometimes you have to tip your hat,” Bishop said. “But I somehow have got to find a way to make those stops.”

After the game, a noticeably upset Ken Hitchcock made it known that he was not enthused by his team’s effort or their excuses.

“Bla bla bla, bla bla bla,” Hitchcock said. “I mean, you got to hammer it down. We didn’t have everybody going…We had a 1-0 lead in the third period and we didn’t get it done.”

Up Next

Dallas: The Stars have a day off before playing the fourth game of a six game home stand against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, January 4th.

Columbus: The Blue Jackets play the second leg of a two game road trip Thursday, January 4th against the Colorado Avalanche.