3-year-old Indian girl a homicide victim in Texas

DALLAS (AP) An autopsy report showed a 3-year-old girl whose body was found in a culvert near her suburban Dallas home died from “homicidal violence.”

Sherin Mathews, who was adopted in 2016 from an orphanage in India, had been missing for two weeks before her body was found in Richardson on Oct. 22.

Steven Kurtz with the Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Wednesday, Jan. 3, Sherin was a victim of homicide, but that he couldn’t provide any other details at this point.

Sherin’s father, Wesley Mathews, told investigators Sherin choked to death on her milk. He was charged with felony injury to a child.

Her mother, Sini Mathews, was charged with child abandonment.

Richardson police have released few details of their investigation.