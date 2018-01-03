Israel gives African migrants 3 months to leave or face jail

JERUSALEM (AP) Israeli officials notified thousands of Africans who entered the country illegally they have three months to leave or face incarceration.

The Population and Immigration Authority spokesperson called on migrants from Sudan and Eritrea to leave “to their country or to a third country,” meaning Rwanda or Uganda. Those who leave by the end of March will be given $3,500, along with airfare and other incentives.

The Hotline for Migrant Workers, an advocacy group, condemned the move on Tuesday, Jan. 2, saying expulsions “put the refugees’ lives in danger.”

Thousands of Africans entered Israel before it erected a fence along its border with Egypt. Many said they fled conflict and persecution and seek refugee status. Israeli officials called them “infiltrators” and said they were mostly economic migrants whose numbers threaten Jewish character.