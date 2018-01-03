Today in History: Jan. 3

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, Jan. 3, is the third day of 2018. There are 362 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Jan. 3, 1868, Japan’s Meiji Restoration re-established the authority of the emperor and heralded the fall of the military rulers known as shoguns; the upheaval paved the way for Japan’s drive toward becoming a modern power.
- On this date:
- In 1521, Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Leo X.
- In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.
- In 1870, groundbreaking took place for the Brooklyn Bridge.
- In 1911, the first postal savings banks were opened by the U.S. Post Office. (The banks were abolished in 1966.)
- In 1938, the March of Dimes campaign to fight polio was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who himself had been afflicted with the crippling disease.
- In 1946, William Joyce, the pro-Nazi radio propagandist known as “Lord Haw-Haw,” was hanged at Wandsworth Prison in London for high treason.
- In 1958, the first six members of the newly formed U.S. Commission on Civil Rights held their first meeting at the White House.
- In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.
- In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.
- In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Mike Makkula Jr.
- In 1980, conservationist Joy Adamson, author of Born Free, was killed in northern Kenya by a former employee.
- In 1993, President George H.W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the START II missile-reduction treaty in Moscow. (However, the agreement ultimately fell apart.)
- Ten years ago:
- Illinois Sen. Barack Obama won Democratic caucuses in Iowa, while Mike Huckabee won the Republican caucuses.
- After nearly 27 years in prison, Texas inmate Charles Chatman, 47, was set free by a judge because of new DNA evidence showing he’d been wrongly convicted of rape.
- Pop star Britney Spears was hospitalized after a child custody dispute with ex-husband Kevin Federline resulted in an hours-long standoff with police.
- The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks won the Orange Bowl by defeating No. 5 Virginia Tech 24-21.
- Five years ago:
- Students from Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, reconvened at a different building in the town of Monroe about three weeks after the massacre that had claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six educators.
- The new 113th Congress opened for business, with House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, re-elected to his post despite a mini-revolt in Republican ranks.
- No. 5 Oregon beat No. 7 Kansas State, 35-17, in the Fiesta Bowl.
- One year ago:
- Ford Motor Co. canceled plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico, and said it would invest at least some of the savings in new electric and autonomous vehicles.
- The national president of the NAACP and five others were arrested after staging a sit-in at the Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney general.
- It was announced that Fox News star Megyn Kelly would be leaving the network to work at NBC News.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Dabney Coleman is 86.
- Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 82.
- Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 79.
- Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 75.
- Musician Stephen Stills is 73.
- Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 72.
- Actress Victoria Principal is 68.
- Actor-director Mel Gibson is 62.
- Actress Shannon Sturges is 50.
- Actor John Ales is 49.
- Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 49.
- Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 46.
- Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 43.
- Actor Jason Marsden is 43.
- Actress Danica McKellar is 43.
- Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 42.
- Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: American Idol) is 40.
- Actress Kate Levering is 39.
- NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 37.
- Actress Nicole Beharie is 33.
- Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 33.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 32.
- Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle Rae) is 32.
- Actor Alex D. Linz is 29.
- Thought for the day:
- “No one asked you to be happy. Get to work.” — Colette, French author (1873-1954).