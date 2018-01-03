Trump admin pushes back against book’s claims

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Jan. 3, about a new book detailing President Donald Trump’s endeavors (all times Eastern Standard Time).

2:05 p.m.

Representatives for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump pushed back against the explosive new book that, among other things, claimed Trump never expected to be elected and his wife shed tears — but not of joy — on election night.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House was filled with “false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House.”

“Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy,” Sanders continued.

“Mrs. Trump supported her husband’s decision to run for president and, in fact, encouraged him to do so. She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did,” first lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

1:25 p.m.

Trump also blasted his former chief strategist Steve Bannon saying when he was fired, “he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

An adaptation of the new book published in New York magazine claimed Trump believed his nomination would boost his brand and deliver “untold opportunities.”

Also an excerpt published by The Guardian indicated Bannon described a Trump Tower meeting between the president’s son and a group of Russians as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”