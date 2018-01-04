Colorado prosecutor won’t change approach to pot

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, Jan. 4, about the decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end a federal policy affecting states that have legalized marijuana. (all times Eastern Standard Time).

2:00 p.m.

Colorado’s U.S. attorney said his office would not change its approach to prosecuting marijuana crimes. That came after Sessions issued a new policy giving federal prosecutors more leeway to enforce federal laws against pot.

Bob Troyer’s office released a statement after Sessions rescinded Obama-era policy that generally barred federal law enforcement officials from interfering marijuana sales in states where pot is legal.

Sessions said prosecutors can decide how aggressively to pursue marijuana cases.

Troyer said his office always focused on prosecuting marijuana crimes that “create the greatest safety threats” and would continue to be guided by that goal. He said that was consistent with Sessions’ latest guidance.

Troyer took office in August 2016 after former President Obama’s appointee stepped down. President Donald Trump had not nominated a replacement.

12:32 p.m.

Sessions said in a memo federal prosecutors should decide on their own whether to devote resources to marijuana cases based on other demands in their districts. Sessions wrote in the one-page memo “prosecutors should follow the well-established principles that govern all federal prosecutions” by considering the seriousness of the crime and its impact on the community.

It was not immediately clear how the decision would impact sales of the drug, which are legal on the state level in eight states and Washington, D.C.

But, as Sessions noted in the memo, marijuana remains federally illegal. Justice Department officials said they could take further action against states that have legalized pot but stopped short of offering specifics.

10:39 a.m.

A Republican Colorado senator reacted angrily to Sessions’ plans to change the federal policy.

Cory Gardner tweeted the Justice Department “has trampled on the will of the voters” in Colorado and other states.

Gardner said his rescinding of the policy would contradict what Sessions had told him before the attorney general was confirmed.

He said he was prepared “to take all steps necessary,” including holding up the confirmation of Justice Department nominees, “until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation.”