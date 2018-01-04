Late Curry three buries Mavericks 125-122

DALLAS (KNTU) Steph Curry hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining and the Golden State Warriors (30-8) survived a furious fourth quarter rally from the Dallas Mavericks (13-26) to win 125-122 Wednesday, January 3rd in Dallas.

The loss ended the Mavericks four game winning streak and continued their quest for the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. It also moved them to within one game of the Los Angeles Lakers for the worst record in the Western Conference.

Despite shooting nearly 48% from the field and outscoring the Warriors 57-39 from 3-point range, Dallas couldn’t keep up with the high powered Golden State offense.

The Mavericks made an astounding 19 3-pointers, marking only the third time in franchise history that Dallas has made at least 15 3-pointers in three consecutive games.

Dallas trailed most of the game, but was able to erase a 10 point deficit in the final minutes.

Unfortunately for Dallas, with 12 seconds left and the game tied at 122, Curry had the ball in his hands, and when that happens, Golden State typically comes away with a win.

On Golden State’s final possession, Curry maneuvered around a Draymond Green screen and nailed a strait away 3-pointer, leaving the Mavericks to respond with only three seconds and no timeouts. Mavericks point guard Dennis Green’s half court buzzer-beater fell well short.

It was Curry’s second game back from an ankle injury that saw him sidelined for most of December. The two time NBA champion led all scorers for the second consecutive game with 32 points, after a 38 point performance on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Up Next

Dallas: The Mavericks will look to start a new winning streak on Friday, January 5th when they host a struggling Chicago Bulls squad. Tip off from Dallas is set for 7:30pm.

Golden State: The Warriors immediately head to Houston tonight for the second game of a back-to-back against the Rockets. Houston is two games back of Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference. Tip off is set for 7:00pm.