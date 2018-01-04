Today in History: Jan. 4

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Jan. 4, is the fourth day of 2018. There are 361 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Jan. 4, 1868, The Moonstone by Wilkie Collins, considered by some the first full-length English detective novel, began to be serialized in Britain and the U.S. in All the Year Round and Harper’s Weekly (it was published in book form in July 1868).
- On this date:
- In 1717, France, Britain and Holland formed a Triple Alliance against Spain.
- In 1896, Utah was admitted as the 45th state.
- In 1904, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gonzalez v. Williams, ruled that Puerto Ricans were not aliens and could enter the United States freely; however, the court stopped short of declaring them citizens. (Puerto Ricans received U.S. citizenship in March 1917.)
- In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the handicapped.
- In 1943, for the second time, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin made the cover of TIME as the magazine’s 1942 “Man of the Year.”
- In 1951, during the Korean War, North Korean and Communist Chinese forces recaptured the city of Seoul.
- In 1960, author and philosopher Albert Camus died in an automobile accident in Villeblevin, France, at age 46.
- In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”
- In 1967, The Doors, the self-titled debut album of the rock group featuring the song “Light My Fire,” was released by Elektra Records.
- In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
- In 1987, 16 people were killed when an Amtrak train bound from Washington, D.C., to Boston collided with Conrail locomotives that had crossed into its path from a side track in Chase, Maryland.
- In 1995, the 104th Congress convened, the first entirely under Republican control since the Eisenhower era.
- Ten years ago:
- The government reported that the nation’s jobless rate hit 5 percent in December 2007, a two-year high, fanning recession fears.
- Britney Spears lost custody of her two sons to ex-husband Kevin Federline a day after police and paramedics were called to her home.
- Five years ago:
- The new Congress passed a $9.7 billion bill to help pay flood insurance claims to homeowners, renters and businesses damaged by Superstorm Sandy.
- No. 10 Texas A&M beat No. 12 Oklahoma, 41-13, in the Cotton Bowl.
- One year ago:
- President Barack Obama urged congressional Democrats to “look out for the American people” in defending his legacy health care overhaul, while Vice President-elect Mike Pence stood firm in telling Republicans that dismantling “Obamacare” was No. 1 on Donald Trump’s list.
- Macy’s said it was eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and planned to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season.
- Birthdays:
- Actress Barbara Rush is 91.
- Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula is 88.
- Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 81.
- Actress Dyan Cannon is 79.
- Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 75.
- Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 63.
- Actress Ann Magnuson is 62.
- Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 62.
- Country singer Patty Loveless is 61.
- Actor Julian Sands is 60.
- Rock singer Michael Stipe is 58.
- Actor Patrick Cassidy is 56.
- Actor Dave Foley is 55.
- Actress Dot Jones is 54.
- Actor Rick Hearst is 53.
- Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 53.
- Actress Julia Ormond is 53.
- Tennis player Guy Forget is 53.
- Country singer Deana Carter is 52.
- Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 51.
- Actor Josh Stamberg is 48.
- Actor Jeremy Licht is 47.
- Actor Damon Gupton is 45.
- Actress-singer Jill Marie Jones is 43.
- Alt-country singer Justin Townes Earle is 36.
- Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 35.
- Actress Lenora Crichlow is 33.
- Comedian-actress Charlyne Yi is 32.
- Actress-singer Coco Jones is 20.
- Thought for the Day:
- “Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste.” — Charlotte Bronte, English author (1816-1855).