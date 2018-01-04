Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: Jan. 4

News

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, Jan. 4, is the fourth day of 2018. There are 361 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On Jan. 4, 1868, The Moonstone by Wilkie Collins, considered by some the first full-length English detective novel, began to be serialized in Britain and the U.S. in All the Year Round and Harper’s Weekly (it was published in book form in July 1868).
  • On this date:
    • In 1717, France, Britain and Holland formed a Triple Alliance against Spain.
    • In 1896, Utah was admitted as the 45th state.
    • In 1904, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gonzalez v. Williams, ruled that Puerto Ricans were not aliens and could enter the United States freely; however, the court stopped short of declaring them citizens. (Puerto Ricans received U.S. citizenship in March 1917.)
    • In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the handicapped.
    • In 1943, for the second time, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin made the cover of TIME as the magazine’s 1942 “Man of the Year.”
    • In 1951, during the Korean War, North Korean and Communist Chinese forces recaptured the city of Seoul.
    • In 1960, author and philosopher Albert Camus died in an automobile accident in Villeblevin, France, at age 46.
    • In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”
    • In 1967, The Doors, the self-titled debut album of the rock group featuring the song “Light My Fire,” was released by Elektra Records.
    • In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
    • In 1987, 16 people were killed when an Amtrak train bound from Washington, D.C., to Boston collided with Conrail locomotives that had crossed into its path from a side track in Chase, Maryland.
    • In 1995, the 104th Congress convened, the first entirely under Republican control since the Eisenhower era.
  • Ten years ago:
    • The government reported that the nation’s jobless rate hit 5 percent in December 2007, a two-year high, fanning recession fears.
    • Britney Spears lost custody of her two sons to ex-husband Kevin Federline a day after police and paramedics were called to her home.
  • Five years ago:
    • The new Congress passed a $9.7 billion bill to help pay flood insurance claims to homeowners, renters and businesses damaged by Superstorm Sandy.
    • No. 10 Texas A&M beat No. 12 Oklahoma, 41-13, in the Cotton Bowl.
  • One year ago:
    • President Barack Obama urged congressional Democrats to “look out for the American people” in defending his legacy health care overhaul, while Vice President-elect Mike Pence stood firm in telling Republicans that dismantling “Obamacare” was No. 1 on Donald Trump’s list.
    • Macy’s said it was eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and planned to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season.
  • Birthdays:
    • Actress Barbara Rush is 91.
    • Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula is 88.
    • Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 81.
    • Actress Dyan Cannon is 79.
    • Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 75.
    • Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 63.
    • Actress Ann Magnuson is 62.
    • Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 62.
    • Country singer Patty Loveless is 61.
    • Actor Julian Sands is 60.
    • Rock singer Michael Stipe is 58.
    • Actor Patrick Cassidy is 56.
    • Actor Dave Foley is 55.
    • Actress Dot Jones is 54.
    • Actor Rick Hearst is 53.
    • Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 53.
    • Actress Julia Ormond is 53.
    • Tennis player Guy Forget is 53.
    • Country singer Deana Carter is 52.
    • Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 51.
    • Actor Josh Stamberg is 48.
    • Actor Jeremy Licht is 47.
    • Actor Damon Gupton is 45.
    • Actress-singer Jill Marie Jones is 43.
    • Alt-country singer Justin Townes Earle is 36.
    • Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 35.
    • Actress Lenora Crichlow is 33.
    • Comedian-actress Charlyne Yi is 32.
    • Actress-singer Coco Jones is 20.
  • Thought for the Day:
    • “Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste.” — Charlotte Bronte, English author (1816-1855).
