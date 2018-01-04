Virginia Republican says draw cemented House majority

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Developments on Thursday, Jan. 4, about a Virginia legislative election in which the winner’s name was drawn out of a bowl (all times Eastern Standard Time).

1:10 p.m.

The leader of Virginia House Republicans said the victory by a Republican legislative candidate who won after his name was drawn from a bowl has cemented Republican control of the lower chamber.

Republican House Leader Kirk Cox said Republicans felt “very strongly” they would be in the majority when the legislative session starts next week. A majority would allow Republicans to elect Cox speaker and make committee assignments.

Cox’s comments came shortly after Del. David Yancey was named the winner of the 94th District by the Virginia State Board of Elections after the tied election was settled by drawing names.

Republicans currently control the House 51-49. But Democrats could ask for a recount in the 94th District and a federal court hearing is set for Friday in another close contested House seat.

12:20 p.m.

The Democrat who lost a drawing of lots for a Virginia legislative seat said it was a sad conclusion for her but she was still considering her options.

Shelley Simonds lost the race for the 94th District when an elections official pulled out incumbent Republican David Yancey’s name first. The two were tied after the November election.

The drawing drew quite a crowd to the Virginia elections board meeting. Most of the people packed into the room were Simonds’ supporters. Yancey did not attend.

As Yancey’s name was announced, Simonds sat stoically, holding the hands of her daughter and husband seated beside her. She endured a long moment of silence as the elections officials certified Yancey as the winner. The only sound in the room was the clicking of cameras, most of which were trained on Simonds.

Her supporters left the room disappointed and she addressed the media.

11:10 a.m.

Del. David Yancey was named the winner of the 94th District on Thursday by the Virginia State Board of Elections.

The race between the three-term incumbent and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds bounced back and forth since the November election. Yancey appeared to have won by 10 votes, but on Dec. 19 Simonds won a recount by a single vote. The next day, a three-judge panel declared a tie based on a previously uncounted vote for Yancey.

The win by Yancey leaves Republicans clinging to a slim 51-49 majority over Democrats in the House. A lawsuit was pending over the results of another House race in northern Virginia and Simonds could ask for another recount.