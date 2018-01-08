Mavericks losing streak hits three, fall to Knicks 100-96

DALLAS (KNTU) The Dallas Mavericks were unable to pull out a win on Derek Harper’s jersey retirement night, falling 100-96 to the New York Knicks.

Kristaps Porzingis led the way for the Knicks, scoring 29 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Dallas got off to a slow start, missing their first six shots from the field. They did not score their first points until a Harrison Barnes 3-pointer with 8:25 left in the 1st quarter.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, that 3-pointer wouldn’t be a sign of things to come.

Dallas didn’t make another 3-pointer until Dennis Smith Jr. hit one at the buzzer to end the first half. The Mavs finished the half a dismal 2-for-11 from beyond the arc; however, they only trailed by four points, mostly thanks to the Knicks’ nine first-half turnovers.

The three-point shooting didn’t improve for most of the second half. The Mavericks went 0-for-7 from beyond the arc until Harrison Barnes hit one with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter to reduce the Knicks’ lead to nine.

The Knicks stretched their lead to 13 with two easy buckets from Doug McDermott and Kyle O’Quinn before Maverick’s coach Rick Carlisle called a full timeout to regather his team.

The Mavericks came out of the timeout a new team. They began erasing the Knicks lead, hitting their next three 3-pointers, the final one coming from Devin Harris to tie the game at 92 with 2:28 left.

The two teams then traded buckets on the ensuing possessions.

With the game tied and :31 seconds remaining, Knicks point guard Jarrett Jack hit a contested floater in the lane to put New York up 96-94. They wouldn’t lose the lead again.

Mavericks guard J.J. Barea missed an open 3-pointer with :19 seconds remaining.

Dallas then fouled Knicks guard Courtney Lee, who hit both free throws to put the game out of reach.

The Mavericks finished the game a meager 25% from beyond the arc, but their 3-point shooting looked even worse at times.

The Knicks also dominated the Mavericks on the glass, outrebounding them 59-40. Enes Kanter had 18 of those, including seven offensive boards to go along with his 13 points.

The Mavericks were led in scoring by Harrison Barnes, who went 10-for-22 and finished with 25 points. No Maverick recorded more than five rebounds.

The Mavericks have now dropped their last three games and have the third worst record in the Western conference.

Up Next

Knicks: New York drops by home for a game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Jan. 10, before heading to Minneapolis to take on the Timberwolves on Friday.

Mavericks: Dallas finishes off their four game home stand on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7:30pm against the Orlando Magic, before hitting the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Jan. 10.