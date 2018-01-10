Mavericks use second half surge to defeat Magic 114-99



DALLAS (KNTU) Dennis Smith Jr. and Dirk Nowitzki each scored 20 points, Yogi Ferrell grabbed eight rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks recorded their first win of 2018 by defeating the Orlando Magic 114-99 on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Mavericks started out much stronger than they did in their previous game against the New York Knicks, when they were dominated in the first quarter. Dallas outscored Orlando 25-19 in the first and shot 43% from the floor.

The momentum was temporary however, as Dallas scored only five points in the first eight minutes of a second quarter and wound up trailing 48-43 at halftime.

Dallas would again find their shooting touch in the third quarter, retaking the lead 49-48 just 1:56 in the frame. They would never trail again.

Dallas outscored Orlando 71-51 in the second half.

Five different Mavericks finished with 15 or more points. The last time that happened was in a home game in March of 2016, also against the Magic.

Up Next:

Magic: Orlando continues their road trip, heading to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks Wednesday night, Jan. 10.

Mavericks: Dallas plays the second game of a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.