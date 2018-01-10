Trump says administration taking look at current libel laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said his administration would take a look at the nation’s libel laws. He called the current laws “a sham and a disgrace.”

Trump said during a Cabinet meeting people shouldn’t be able to say things that are false and then “smile as money pours into your bank account.”

Trump said the laws should provide “meaningful recourse in our courts.”

He spoke in the aftermath of publication of the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Author Michael Wolff drew an unflattering portrait of the 45th president.

Trump previously called the book a “work of fiction” and he bemoaned the country’s “very weak” libel laws.