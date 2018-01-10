Trump says interview with Mueller ‘unlikely’

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, Jan. 10, about investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election (all times Eastern Standard Time).

3:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump said it “seems unlikely” he would give an interview in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump said during a joint news conference with the prime minister of Norway “we’ll see what happens” on whether he would provide an interview to Mueller’s team.

The special counsel’s team of investigators expressed interest in speaking with Trump, but no details have been worked out.

Trump again reiterated there was “no collusion” between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. “It seems unlikely you’d even have an interview,” he said.

Trump’s lawyers previously stated their determination to cooperate with Mueller’s requests.

10:50 a.m.

Trump accused Sen. Dianne Feinstein D-Calif., of being “underhanded and a disgrace” for disclosing details of a dossier of allegations about his ties to Russia during the campaign.

He also again lashed out at the investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, urging Republicans to take control of the inquiries and repeating his claim that they are on a “witch hunt.”

A day earlier, Feinstein, who faces a primary challenge in her re-election this year, released the transcript of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s closed-door August interview with an official from the political opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which commissioned the dossier.