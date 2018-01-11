Government plans to appeal immigration ruling

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) A lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice said the Trump administration planned to appeal a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

DOJ attorney Brad Rosenberg said during a court hearing Thursday, Jan. 11, the administration was still reviewing the decision by U.S. District Judge William Alsup but had begun to take steps to comply with it. Rosenberg said the current plan was to file an appeal.

Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the ruling was outrageous, and Trump tweeted that it showed the court system was broken.