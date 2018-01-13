Stars drop final game of home stand to Avs 4-1



DALLAS (KNTU) The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche returned to the ice for the first time in a week, but it was the Avalanche who shook off the rust more quickly than the Stars, winning 4-1 on Saturday, Jan. 13.

After an NHL mandated bye week, the Stars couldn’t find their groove early, creating minimal scoring opportunities on nine first period shots.

The Avalanche struck first on a great individual effort from Alexander Kerfoot. After taking a pass from A.J. Greer near center ice, the 23-year old center blew past defenseman John Klingberg and shelved a shot high over Bishop’s shoulder to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead with under five minutes to play in the 1st.

Despite high energy from both teams, the game was defined by its defense, with the Stars only recording nine shots in the first half of the game and none in the first 10 minutes of the second period.

It was their 11th shot that found its way past goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

With the Stars pressuring, Jamie Benn was in the right spot at the right time, slamming home a rebound off an Alexander Radulov shot that bounced off Bernier’s padding, tying the game up at 1-1. It was the only goal Bernier allowed on 28 shots.

The Stars only put up five shots in the second period, while the Avalanche launched nine.

Dallas would begin the third period with back to back power plays, but came up empty on both chances.

Nathan MacKinnon’s 19th goal of the season put the Avalanche in front 2-1 at 6:33 of the third period. The speedy forward beat Bishop five-hole from just inside the left circle. Bishop made 19 saves on the night.

Colorado took a stranglehold later in the period on a goal by Blake Comeau to give them a 3-1 lead.

Mark Barberio added an empty netter to push the lead to 4-1.

The Stars finish their six game home stand 4-2-0, leaving them in the second wild card spot, one point behind Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Stars: Dallas travels to Boston to take on the Bruins Monday, Jan. 15 for the first of a four game road trip.

Avalanche: Colorado returns home to face off with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, Jan. 15.