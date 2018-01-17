Mavs’ comeback bid falls short in 105-102 loss to Nuggets

DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds, Gary Harris hit two late free throws and the Denver Nuggets led by as many as 23 points before holding on for a 105-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Harris finished with 25 points and Will Barton added 22 for the Nuggets, who won for just the second time in six games.

The Nuggets led 82-59 with 4:04 left in the third before Dallas staged a massive comeback. The Mavericks cut the deficit to one on a three-point play by Dennis Smith Jr. with 10.4 seconds remaining. After Harris made two free throws, the Mavericks had a chance for a last-second shot, but Dwight Powell couldn’t corral a long pass as the buzzer sounded.

Smith had 25 points for the Mavericks, while Harrison Barnes contributed 17.

Trying to address the issue of slow starts, Nuggets coach Michael Malone tweaked the starting lineup by inserting Barton and sending Mason Plumlee to the bench. The change worked as Denver led at halftime. That’s significant because it halted a streak of seven straight games in which the Nuggets trailed at intermission.

Denver made protecting the paint a point of emphasis in this contest. When the Mavericks beat the Nuggets 122-105 on Dec. 4, they dominated points in the paint with 64. That figure comes with a caveat — Jokic was sidelined with an ankle sprain.

This time, Dallas had 42.

Harris and Jokic combined to score Denver’s opening 22 points, before Plumlee got in the scoring act with a free throw late in the first quarter.

Mavericks: Dallas heads to the Pacific Northwest to take on the the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Nuggets: Denver travels to Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday, Jan 17.