Trump doesn’t want CHIP in short-term budget deal

WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, Jan. 18, about the debate over immigration and the budget (all times Eastern Standard Time).

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump said a children’s health insurance program shouldn’t be part of a short-term budget deal.

Trump favored making the program part of “a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension!”

Trump was referring to the Children’s Health Insurance Program, also known as CHIP

House Republican leaders included a six-year renewal in a short-term budget bill in an effort to woo Democrats. But the effort faces resistance from Democrats who’ve been demanding protections for certain young immigrants.

Trump didn’t immediately respond to questions about the tweet.

Trump also said he doesn’t want to see a government shutdown. The deadline is midnight Friday.

He said a “shutdown will be devastating to our military — something the Dems care very little about!”

6:35 a.m.

Trump pushed back against his own chief of staff over the border wall with Mexico.

“The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it,” Trump tweeted.

Some Democrats who met with Trump aide John Kelly said Kelly told them there were parts of the border where a wall isn’t needed and that Trump didn’t know that when making campaign promises.

Trump later tweeted some of the wall will be”see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water –”

He also said the wall “will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is ‘peanuts’ compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S.”