Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20



FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday, Jan. 21.

Brady, wearing a black bandage on his right hand, showed no signs of being hampered. And, with the game — and possibly the season — on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.

Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots (15-3) to claim the AFC spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 against the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles who won their Sunday night game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis by 38-7.

The Jaguars (12-7) led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold against the defending champions.

Brady took the field for warmups at Gillette Stadium wearing black tape over the inside part of his injured right hand — but no glove.

Brady was throwing passes — with a glove only on his non-throwing left hand — about 45 minutes before kickoff.

Brady was listed as questionable after he hurt his right hand during practice earlier in the week. He was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and was limited again Friday because of the injury.

Brady has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career and was expected to be under center with the Patriots trying for their third Super Bowl trip in four years. The quarterback said only, “We’ll see,” on Friday when asked if he would play.

Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson was active for the AFC championship game.

Gipson had been listed as questionable with a foot injury. The inactive players for Jacksonville were running back Chris Ivory, defensive ends Eli Ankou and Carrol Phillips, linebacker Deon King, and offensive linemen Chris Reed, Josh Walker, and Williams Poehls.

The Patriots were without running back Mike Gillislee (knee), defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee), offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee), tight end Jacob Hollister, receivers Kenny Britt and Bernard Reedy, and linebacker David Harris.