Foles, Eagles fly into Super Bowl, rout Vikings 38-7



PHILADELPHIA (AP) Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles made big play after big play in the NFL’s night game on Sunday, Jan. 21, winning the NFC title in a stunning 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles next head to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, against the team that beat them then, AFC champion New England.

Foles was on fire, throwing for 352 yards in a performance that might make the Philadelphia faithful miss injured Carson Wentz a whole lot less.

Patrick Robinson ‘s spectacular 50-yard interception return got Philadelphia (15-3) started. Then Foles and his offense tore up the league’s stingiest scoring defense, with long TD throws to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

LeGarrette Blount had an 11-yard scoring run when things were decided in the first half, and the Eagles were headed to an NFL title game the Vikings (14-4) hoped to be in at their own stadium.

Actor Bradley Cooper found plenty of silver linings in the Eagles’ playbook.

Cooper, a real-life Eagles fan who also played one in the hit film Silver Linings Playbook, was dressed in Eagles green and sat among the scores of famous fans who went wild when Foles threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a 5-yard score to Jeffrey.

Along with Cooper there were a number of star athletes in the crowd: former Philadelphia 76ers great Charles Barkley, former Flyers great Eric Lindros , ex-Phillies slugger and World Series champion Ryan Howard , and diehard Eagles fan and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

Disgraced comedian and Philadelphia native Bill Cosby even returned home to cheer for the Eagles.