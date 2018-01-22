Senate advances bill to reopen government



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Monday, Jan. 22, about the congressional budget battle (all times Eastern Standard Time).

12:55 p.m.

It looks like the government shutdown will end soon.

The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation.

The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure Republicans to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.

Moderates from both parties pressured leaders to end the shutdown and compromise.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democrats agreed to back the bill reopening government after he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed to begin debating an immigration bill by Feb. 8.

The Senate vote was 81-18 — well above the 60 votes needed. The Senate still needed to vote on final passage to send the bill to the House.

12:35 p.m.

McConnell said the end to the standoff showed “the American people didn’t understand” why Democrats shut down the government because they wanted to help “illegal immigrants.”

The House was expected to approve the bill reopening government later.

12:10 p.m.

Democrats aligned behind the plan to reopen the federal government to end a three-day shutdown.

Democrats appeared to jump on board after two days of negotiations ended with new reassurances from Senate Majority Leader McConnell the Senate would take up consideration of immigration proposals in the coming weeks.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said she believed Democrats and Republicans had found “a path forward.”

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., predicted a resounding yes from Democrats on the plan.

10:35 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell said he hoped to resolve immigration and a host of other issues by early February in an effort to come to bipartisan agreement to reopen the federal government.

Senate Democrats blocked a House-passed temporary funding bill to reopen the government through Feb. 16. A pending Senate measure would last through Feb. 8.

Opening the Senate Monday, McConnell said that if they could not find bipartisan solutions on immigration, military spending, disaster aid, and other issues by the Feb. 8 deadline then he would hold a vote on those matters. Top Democrat Schumer did not appear on the floor to respond.

Several members of both parties met during the morning to try to resolve the shutdown mess.

10:25 a.m.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended President Donald Trump’s lack of outreach to Democratic lawmakers during the shutdown.

Mulvaney discussed the shutdown on MSNBC.

Trump did not speak with any Democratic senators over the weekend. Asked why, Mulvaney said Trump spoke with Democrats before the shutdown and would speak to them when it was over. “We are not going to negotiate immigration in the middle of the shutdown.”

9:05 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said if the Senate approved a temporary spending bill to reopen the government through Feb. 8, the House would approve it, too.

Speaking on Fox and Friends, Ryan said the new date of Feb. 8 would work for the House.

He also said negotiations on an immigration deal were taking place in good faith. Democrats want to protect young immigrants in the country illegally and have been skeptical of Republican pledges to bring up free-standing immigration legislation in February.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told MSNBC he had “zero confidence” that Ryan would bring forward legislation to shield the roughly 700,000 immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

8:35 a.m.

President Trump accused Democrats of prioritizing services and security for noncitizens over U.S. citizens.

“Not good!” he tweeted.

With the some government functions shut down over the weekend, Trump wrote in a second tweet that “Democrats have shut down our government in the interests of their far left base. They don’t want to do it but are powerless!”

Trump’s earlier tweet appeared to undercut comments by his legislative affairs director, Marc Short, who told CNN the immigrants in question were law-abiding and “productive to our society.”

Short said the administration wants to “find a pathway for them” to stay in the U.S.

7:55 a.m.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said the government shutdown wouldn’t affect the spy agency’s operations.

“We’re going to continue crushing our adversaries whether the government’s open or closed,” he told CBS This Morning.

Pompeo also said he didn’t agree the stalemate on Capitol Hill that led to the shutdown was a signal of dysfunction in Washington. “The American people are having complicated discussions about their priorities,” he said.

He also noted that’s entirely appropriate in a democracy.