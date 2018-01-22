Today in History: Jan. 22

UNDATED (AP) Monday, Jan. 22, is the 22nd day of 2018. There are 343 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On Jan. 22, 1968, the fast-paced sketch comedy program Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In premiered as a weekly series on NBC-TV.
- On this date:
- In 1498, during his third voyage to the Western Hemisphere, Christopher Columbus arrived at the present-day Caribbean island of St. Vincent.
- In 1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.
- In 1908, Katie Mulcahey became the first — and only — woman to run afoul of New York City’s just-passed ban on females smoking in public establishments. (Mulcahey served a night in jail after refusing to pay a $5 fine; the law, which did not specify any fines, ended up being vetoed by Mayor George B. McClellan Jr.)
- In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson, in an address to Congress, pleaded for an end to the war in Europe, calling for “peace without victory.” (By April, however, America also was at war.)
- In 1922, Pope Benedict XV died; he was succeeded by Pius XI.
- In 1938, Thornton Wilder’s play Our Town was performed publicly for the first time in Princeton, New Jersey.
- In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces began landing at Anzio, Italy.
- In 1953, the Arthur Miller drama The Crucible, set during the Salem witch trials, opened on Broadway.
- In 1957, George P. Metesky, suspected of being the “Mad Bomber” who injured 15 people over a 16-year period, was arrested in Waterbury, Connecticut. (Metesky was later found mentally ill and committed until 1973; he died in 1994.)
- In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, legalized abortions using a trimester approach.
- Also in 1973, former President Lyndon B. Johnson died at his Texas ranch at age 64.
- In 1987, Pennsylvania treasurer R. Budd Dwyer, convicted of defrauding the state, proclaimed his innocence at a news conference before pulling out a gun and committing suicide in front of horrified onlookers.
- In 1998, Theodore Kaczynski pleaded guilty in Sacramento, California, to being the Unabomber responsible for three deaths and 29 injuries in return for a sentence of life in prison without parole.
- Ten years ago:
- Actor Heath Ledger, 28, was found dead of an accidental prescription overdose in a New York City apartment.
- Jose Padilla, once accused of plotting with al-Qaida to blow up a radioactive “dirty bomb,” was sentenced by a U.S. federal judge in Miami to 17 years and four months (later increased to 21 years) on other terrorism conspiracy charges.
- Republican Fred Thompson quit the presidential race after a string of poor finishes in early primary and caucus states.
- Five years ago:
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line bloc fared worse than expected in a parliamentary election, forcing Netanyahu to negotiate a broad coalition deal.
- An Indonesian court sentenced Lindsay June Sandiford, a British grandmother, to death for smuggling cocaine into Bali (Sandiford is appealing her sentence).
- Linda Pugach, who was blinded in 1959 when her lover, Burton Pugach, hired hit men to throw lye in her face — and became a media sensation after later marrying him — died in Queens, New York at age 75.
- One year ago:
- After a combative start to his presidency, Donald Trump delivered a more unifying message and sought to reassure Americans he was ready to begin governing a divided nation.
- A robbery inside a San Antonio shopping mall ended with shots fired, leaving one person who tried to intervene dead (two suspects are charged with capital murder).
- Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to another big AFC championship game performance in a 36-17 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- The Atlanta Falcons blew out the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game, 44-21.
- Nathan Chen performed a near-flawless free skate featuring five quadruple jumps to become, at 17, the youngest men’s U.S. figure skating champion in more than five decades at the competition in Kansas City, Missouri.
- Birthdays:
- Former Sen. Birch Bayh, D-Ind., is 90.
- Actress Piper Laurie is 86.
- Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: The Galloping Gourmet) is 84.
- Actor Seymour Cassel is 83.
- Author Joseph Wambaugh is 81.
- Singer Steve Perry is 69.
- Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 66.
- Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 65.
- Actor John Wesley Shipp is 63.
- Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 61.
- Actress Linda Blair is 59.
- Actress Diane Lane is 53.
- Actor-rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 53.
- Country singer Regina Nicks (Regina Regina) is 53.
- Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 50.
- Actress Olivia d’Abo is 49.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Marc Gay (Shai) is 49.
- Actress Katie Finneran is 47.
- Actor Gabriel Macht is 46.
- Actor Balthazar Getty is 43.
- Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 38.
- Jazz vocalist Lizz Wright is 38.
- Pop singer Willa Ford is 37.
- Actress Beverley Mitchell is 37.
- Rock singer-musician Ben Moody is 37.
- Actor Kevin Sheridan is 36.
- Actress-singer Phoebe Strole is 35.
- Rapper Logic is 28.
- Tennis player Alize Cornet is 28.
- Jazz pianist Addison Frei is 26.
- Actress Sami Gayle is 22.
- Thought for the day:
- “I know there’s a proverb which that says ‘To err is human,’ but a human error is nothing to what a computer can do if it tries.” — Dame Agatha Christie, English mystery writer (1890-1976).