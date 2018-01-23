Mavs continue dominance over Wizards in 98-75 victory



DALLAS — Dennis Smith Jr. scored his first points on a 360-degree dunk before the rookie Dallas guard focused more on the bigger task: trying to slow the high-scoring Washington duo of Bradley Beal and John Wall.

The Mavericks did that Monday night, holding the Wizards guards to 28 percent shooting in a 98-75 victory that completed a two-game season sweep of the Eastern Conference playoff contenders while easing Dallas’ slide back toward to the bottom in the West.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle didn’t want to give his players too much credit, though.

“I thought the defense certainly looks good on paper, but there were an awful lot of missed shots,” Carlisle said. “They had a lot of looks where we weren’t in the best position possible.”

Washington coach Scott Brooks agreed.

“We couldn’t make a wide-open shot, couldn’t make a layup, and we couldn’t even make non-contested free throws,” Brooks said. “It was one of those nights.”

Harrison Barnes had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Smith scored 17 and the Mavericks stopped their second three-game losing streak since the beginning of January.

Barnes, who scored a season-best 31 points in a 113-99 win at Washington in November, was 9 of 16 from the field.

Beal scored 18 and Wall had 11 — the only double-digit scorers for the Wizards — as the guards combined to go 8 of 29 from the field. Beal was 7 of 12 on free throws, and the Wizards were just 16 of 27 from the line.

Wall, who was a game-time decision because of a migraine, missed all four of his 3-point attempts as Washington went 7 of 32 from long range (22 percent) and shot 31 percent overall. The Wizards had their second-lowest point total behind a 116-69 loss at Utah in December.

“It was a little difficult trying to play through it, but there is no excuse for the way we played or how we got our tails whooped,” Wall said.

Dirk Nowitzki had just two points when he converted a four-point play to start the fourth quarter to give Dallas its biggest lead to that point at 75-54.

Nowitzki, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds, hit his 3 before the foul by Mike Scott from the same left corner where Yogi Ferrell connected at the third-quarter buzzer. Ferrell scored 14 points along with Wesley Matthews, who was 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Mavericks have defeated the Wizards in 17 of their last 19 matchups dating back to 2008.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Washington plays at Oklahoma City on Thursday, Jan 25 in fourth game of five-game trip, tied for their longest of the season.

Mavericks: Dallas will host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Jan 24.