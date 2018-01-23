Police: No other suspects in school shooting



BENTON, Ky. (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Jan. 23, about a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee. (all times Central Standard Time).

11:10 a.m.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Jody Cash said authorities have no reason to think there are any other suspects in the shooting.

Cash said one victim died at the scene at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky. Others were wounded.

A suspect was taken into custody.

11:00 a.m.

The Kentucky shooting is the first fatal school shooting in the U.S. for 2018.

According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, there was one other school shooting this year that resulted in injuries. That one was Monday in Italy, Texas, about 45 miles south of Dallas, where police said a 15-year-old girl was shot by a 16-year-old classmate her while they were in their high school cafeteria.

10:50 a.m.

Authorities said seven people were taken to hospitals following the Kentucky shooting.

Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management told WDRB-TV that some of the wounded were flown by helicopter for medical treatment.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokeswoman Tavia Smith said two victims from the shooting were taken to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

10:30 a.m.

A business owner said he saw nearly 100 students running out of the high school seeking safety from the suspected shooter.

Mitchell Garland said he rushed outside of his business near the school when he heard about the shooting. He said students were running, crying, and screaming.

Garland said his own son, a 16-year-old sophomore, jumped into someone’s car and sped away, then made his way to his dad’s office.

The area’s congressman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., called the shooting a “senseless and evil attack” that “horrifies us all.”

10:05 a.m.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin called the shooting “a tremendous tragedy.”

Bevin tweeted it was unbelievable the shooting would happen in such a small, close-knit community like Marshall County.

Bevin urged people not to speculate but “come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”

9:45 a.m.

Kentucky State Police said the suspected shooter was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy.

Meanwhile, a soccer coach at the school said all her players were safe. Savana Smothers is the assistant girls’ soccer coach for Marshall County High School. She told The Associated Press in a Facebook message: “You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours.”

WPSD-TV reported students were being bused to a middle school where parents could pick up them up.

9:25 a.m.

Police said they had secured the high school after the shooting.

Officials said the school was on lockdown.

An FBI official said agents were working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.