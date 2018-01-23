Seismologist says Tsunami chance reduced with quake type

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) Developments on Tuesday, Jan. 23, about an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada’s British Columbia, and the U.S. West Coast. (all times Alaska Standard Time).

8:25 a.m.

The Alaska earthquake was a type that usually produces less vertical motion, which means less chance for waves to build for a tsunami.

That was according to Paul Earle, a seismologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

He said the earthquake was within the Pacific plate and was a so-called “strike-slip earthquake.”

That’s the type when one side of the fault slides past another fault, like the San Andreas fault in California.

In the Alaska earthquake, Earle said one side went more to the east and one side went more to the west.

He said that was somewhat unusual because quakes in the area are usually thrust earthquakes where one side goes underneath the other.

He said those are the type that cause more vertical motion and increase the chance for a tsunami.

The Alaska quake was the planet’s strongest since an 8.2 in Mexico in September.

6:58 a.m.

An earthquake that struck in the early morning off an island in the Gulf of Alaska has been followed by dozens of aftershocks.

John Bellini, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center, said there have been more than two dozen aftershocks as of about 6:30 a.m. The biggest aftershock had a magnitude of 5.3.

The earthquake was initially reported as magnitude 8.2, but the USGS has now pegged it at 7.9.

Bellini said as more data comes in, better calculations can be made as to the magnitude. Earthquake waves take time to spread.

The earthquake promoted a tsunami warning that was canceled after a few intense hours, allowing people to return home from shelters.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

4:00 a.m.

The fire chief of a popular Alaska cruise ship port city said there was no panic as residents reacted to the tsunami warning.

Seward fire chief Eddie Athey praised his community for doing “the right thing” early morning, calling it “a controlled evacuation” as people left for higher ground or drove along the only road out of the city.

Athey said the quake was gentle, and it “felt like the washer was off balance.” He said he knows of no damage in the community 110 miles (180 kilometers) southeast of Anchorage.

He said the quake went on for up to 90 seconds — long enough that he thought “Boy, I hope this stops soon because it’s just getting worse.”

3:10 a.m.

The National Tsunami Center canceled the tsunami warning.

Mickey Varnadao, a computer specialist with the warning center in Palmer, Alaska, said an advisory remained in effect for parts of Alaska, from Kodiak Island to Prince William Sound.

Watches were canceled for British Columbia in Canada, Washington, Oregon, California, and Hawaii. Officials in Japan said there was no tsunami threat there.

Varnadao said the agency canceled the alert after waves failed to show up in coastal Alaska communities.

2:45 a.m.

Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Larry LeDoux said schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.

He described the atmosphere inside as calm, with people waiting for any updates.

He said sirens go off in the community every week, as a test to make sure they are working.

2:30 a.m.

The city of Kodiak, Alaska, was projected to see the first wave at about 1:45 a.m.

About a half hour later, Lt. Tim Putney of the Kodiak Police Department said there were no reports of a wave, and nothing had been seen, yet.

However, officials were telling people to hold fast at evacuation centers until further notice. He said the town has several shelters above the 100-foot mark, and they were still encouraging people below that level to evacuate.

2:15 a.m.

An official in the state emergency operations center said there were no reports of damage following the earthquake.

Emergency management specialist Kerry Seifert said it was almost too soon to get damage reports as members of most communities could be seeking higher ground.